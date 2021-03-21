Maruti-Toyota Developing A New Crossover For India – Report

Codenamed D22, the Maruti-Toyota crossover could be positioned between the Vitara Brezza and Hyundai Creta and it could boast of an AWD system

According to a recent report emerged on the internet, Maruti Suzuki and Toyota are working on a new crossover internally codenamed the D22 and it could be slotted between the Vitara Brezza compact SUV and the Hyundai Creta mid-size SUV. It should be noted that the Japanese duo is also developing a mid-size SUV that will directly rival the Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Hector and Tata Harrier.

The report went on to say that the D22 crossover could be offered with an all-wheel-drive configuration. The compact and mid-size SUVs have remained two-wheel-drive over the years and adding an AWD system could spice things up for the Maruti Suzuki and Toyota alliance. It is said to be manufactured at Toyota’s production facility in Karnataka while the sourcing of components could be done through MSIL.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited knows a thing or two about local manufacturing as it has constantly pushed the boundaries in offering its passenger cars with highly competitive pricing courtesy of high local sourcing. The largest carmaker in the country is also speculated to be developing a compact crossover based on the top-selling Baleno premium hatchback and is codenamed YTB.

It has been said to be referred as the ‘sister car’ of the Baleno and it could take a coupe or mini crossover shape. MSIL could reduce the lead time required in developing a new product by using an existing architecture and it could help in saving costs too. Toyota relies on its partnership with MSIL for bringing out new products through the rebadged route.

The Glanza launched in 2019 based on the Baleno and the Urban Cruiser, which is the rebadged version of the Vitara Brezza, had combined to get past 50,000 unit sales already. Unlike the badge-engineered vehicles, the aforementioned mid-size SUV coming out of the collaboration will reportedly spawn two SUVs (one for each) pertaining to each brand’s individual preferences despite sharing the platform.

A premium seven-seater MPV slotting between the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Toyota Innova Crysta is also said to be in the pipeline.