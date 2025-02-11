Maruti To Set Up Expansive EV Charging Network Ahead Of e Vitara’s Launch

Maruti Suzuki counting on peace of mind, its biggest key selling point, for the success of its first EV – the e Vitara

Ahead of the e Vitara launch, Maruti Suzuki has started planning a comprehensive charging network for the convenience of customers. The company aims to dispel concerns about limited charging accessibility, ensuring customers aren’t discouraged by a lack of infrastructure.

Maruti Suzuki plans to install fast chargers every 5 to 10 km in India’s top 100 cities, and that is just for the first phase, with more wide-scale coverage coming later as demand picks up. The company hasn’t disclosed how many total charging stations or chargers it will deploy in the country, though. 97% of the EV demand in India comes from the top 100 cities.

Maruti Suzuki is also readying its service centres to give customers the fantastic after-sales support it is renowned for. The company is preparing 1,500 workshops spread across more than 1,000 cities, giving them specially trained technicians and special equipment needed to support EVs.

Along with a widespread charging network and upgraded service centres, Maruti Suzuki will offer mobile service vans to give the ultimate peace of mind to its customers. The company displayed this van at Auto Expo 2025, showing customers how its technicians will help them recover their EVs in case of charging depletion or a breakdown in a remote place.

The e Vitara will be available in India in Delta, Zeta, and Alpha grades. Maruti Suzuki will install a 105.8 kW (142 hp)/192.5 Nm motor and a 48.8 kWh LFP battery pack in the Delta grade. In the Zeta and Alpha grades, it will use a 128 kW (172 hp)/192.5 Nm motor and a 61.1 kWh LFP battery pack instead. It is confident that the bigger battery pack will allow the e Vitara to cover a distance of more than 500 km on a full charge.

Maruti Suzuki will likely announce the prices of the e Vitara in March and kick off its customer deliveries by April. The company plans to ship the EV to customers first in the export markets and then in the domestic market. The Maruti e Vitara will compete with the Hyundai Creta Electric, which went on sale just last month, as well as the Mahindra XUV400.