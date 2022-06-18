Maruti To Likely Showcase 3 New Cars At 2023 Auto Expo – Details

Maruti Suzuki is expected to showcase three new cars at the 2023 Auto Expo and here we have given you all the necessary information

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is bracing up to launch an array of new models over the next twelve months. Later this month, the new Brezza will be introduced with comprehensive updates inside and out while an all-new midsize SUV developed in collaboration with Toyota will enter showrooms later this year.

The largest car producer in the country will use the grand stage known as the Auto Expo to showcase new products in January 2023 and here are the three potential models that could make their global premiere.

1. Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-Door:

The Jimny has been on the rumour mill for a very long time and it was showcased at the last edition of the Auto Expo. The brand appears to be working on a five-door version of the Jimny specifically for the Indian market and it could make its debut at the upcoming motoring show.

It will have enhanced practicality due to the longer wheelbase and more passengers can be accommodated as well. The price announcement of the Jimny five-door could happen in the due course of next year and it will help in consolidating MSIL’s SUV portfolio and more importantly expand its reach in the luring midsize space.

2. Maruti Suzuki YTB:

Another model that could have its world premiere hosted next year ahead of its market launch would be a new compact model. Believed to be dubbed the YTB, it will reportedly be based on Baleno’s lightweight Heartect platform and its design is expected to be influenced by the Future-e concept as an SUV/coupe styling could give it a unique identity.

It will likely be positioned below the Vitara Brezza and expect it to have several commonalities with the Baleno hatch including the features list and powertrain options.

3. Maruti Suzuki 7-Seater SUV:

The seven-seater midsize SUV could be displayed in its conceptual form at the 2023 Auto Expo and it will more likely sit above the YFG to take on Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari, etc. We can expect the production model to come out sometime in 2024.