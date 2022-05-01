Maruti To Likely Launch Baleno-Based Crossover After New Brezza & YFG

Maruti Suzuki is planning to add a brand-new compact SUV to its lineup, which is expected to arrive in our market next year

Maruti Suzuki has a lot of new models in the pipeline, and many of these forthcoming vehicles will be SUVs. The Indo-Japanese carmaker, like most other car manufacturers currently operating in the country, is planning to focus heavily on SUVs now, as they are quite popular among new car buyers.

Currently, the compact SUV segment is the most hotly contested space in the Indian car market, and the manufacturer is planning to expand its presence in this segment. Maruti Suzuki already has Vitara Brezza here, which is expected to undergo a generation change soon (speculated to be named just Brezza) and another one will be introduced in this segment very soon.

Codenamed ‘YTB’, this new compact crossover will be based on the brand’s premium hatchback – Baleno – and reports suggest that it will have a sleek, coupe-style design. Some reports suggest that it will be a premium model, positioned above Brezza, while some other reports stated otherwise, suggesting that the new model would be priced lower instead.

Under the hood, Maruti YTB could get an electrified 1.5-litre petrol engine, likely with both mild-hybrid and strong hybrid options on offer. The manufacturer will use these same powertrain choices for its forthcoming midsize SUV as well (codenamed YFG). Both manual and automatic transmission options would be available.

Some reports had even suggested that Maruti Suzuki could offer the same 1.2L petrol engine as Baleno on YTB, but tuned to offer more power. Speculations about a turbo-petrol engine option have been floating online too! However, these are all just speculations right now; we hope for more details to surface online soon.

Maruti Suzuki is expected to introduce the new-gen Brezza in India in the coming months. The manufacturer will follow it up with its new midsize SUV (YFG), which will serve as a replacement for the ageing S-Cross. The Baleno-based crossover (YTB) is expected to go on sale after both of these models, likely in 2023.