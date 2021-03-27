Maruti To Launch A Baleno-Based Compact SUV In India Soon – Report

Codenamed ‘YTB’, Maruti’s upcoming Baleno-based crossover is expected to go on sale in 2022 in the Indian market

In India, SUVs have been steadily gaining popularity among buyers. Sub-4-metre SUVs, in particular, have been enjoying a strong demand recently, and carmakers like Nissan and Renault recently entered that space with the Magnite and Kiger, respectively. Both these SUVs are selling well in the Indian market, thanks largely to their extremely aggressive pricing.

Maruti Suzuki, the largest carmaker in India in terms of sales volume, already has one vehicle in this segment – Vitara Brezza. However, with a starting price of Rs. 7.39 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), it has been severely undercut by many of its competitors. As such, the Indo-Japanese carmaker is planning to introduce a new compact SUV in our market, which will sit below the Vitara Brezza in Maruti’s lineup.

It was reported last year that this upcoming compact SUV – codenamed ‘YTB’ – would be built on the same platform as the Baleno hatchback, and is likely to feature a coupe-style crossover design. Not much is known about this upcoming SUV at this point, but we expect it to be powered by the same 1.2-litre ‘dual-jet’ engine which is available on the new Swift, Dzire, and Baleno.

This 1.2L petrol powerplant is good for a peak power of 90 PS and a maximum torque of 113 Nm, and it could get a mild-hybrid system as well. As for the transmission options, they will likely be the same as the Baleno – a 5-speed manual and a CVT – although it has not been confirmed at this point. That said, automatic transmissions account for a large portion of new car sales these days, so Maruti will surely be offering one.

As the ‘YTB’ will share its platform with the Baleno, the manufacturer will save on the development costs. Maruti is likely to price the vehicle at a slight premium over the Baleno, which would put it in the same ball-park as the Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite, undercutting rivals like Kia Sonet and Tata Nexon.

The upcoming Maruti YTB is expected to launch in India next year, i.e., in 2022. Maruti Suzuki is also working on the next-generation version of the Vitara Brezza, which will also arrive in our market next year. Also, the Brezza is slated to get a diesel engine soon, but that won’t be offered on the Baleno-based crossover.

