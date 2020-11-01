Maruti To Launch 5 New UVs – 2022 Vitara Brezza To Jimny 5 Door

Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch one new vehicle every six months from mid-2021, starting off with the C-segment premium MPV

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is planning to expand its Nexa portfolio over the next years with the arrival of a range of upmarket products, mainly Utility Vehicles to widen its market share in the above Rs. 10 lakh price bracket. According to a recent report emerged on the internet, a host of new SUVs and a MPV are in the pipeline over the next two to three years.

It is no secret that the largest carmaker in the country is working on a mid-size SUV in collaboration with Toyota and is expected to be based on the Raize compact SUV’s platform. It will spawn a Maruti Suzuki mid-size SUV as well as a Toyota SUV, pertaining to each other’s requirements on the exterior side unlike the recent crop of badge engineered products like the Glanza and Urban Cruiser.

From the middle of next year and until 2023, Maruti Suzuki will be launch one new model every six months in the price gap of Rs. 45,000-50,000. A new C-segment MPV is also in the development using the expertise of both the Japanese brands and the seven-seater will likely be slotted between the top-selling Ertiga and Innova Crysta in the lineup.

The MPVs, one wearing Suzuki badge and the other Toyota, will be launched by the middle of next year to compete against Mahindra Marazzo. The next-generation Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is reportedly slated for H2 2022 and it will have an overhauled exterior and interior with a possible new hybrid powertrain. In the second half of 2022, Maruti Suzuki will debut the aforementioned mid-size SUV.

It will lock horns with Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier, Nissan Kicks and others. A new budget crossover sitting between the S-Presso and Tata Nexon is also said to arrive in the second half of 2022 and it could target the entry-level compact SUV buyers in the price range of around Rs. 5.50 lakh (ex-showroom), as upcoming Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger are targetting the space.

The India-spec five-door Jimny will reportedly be introduced only in 2023 but do we hope it to arrive earlier than what the report suggests. It will compete against the recently launched Mahindra Thar and next generation Force Gurkha.