Maruti To Launch 3 All-New Cars Within Next 6 Months – Details

The new Maruti Alto K10 will be sold alongside the Alto 800 and will be the second car to be launched within the next 6 months

Maruti Suzuki India is aggressively updating its line-up for the Indian market and is all set to introduce a number of new offerings including a new midsize SUV to take on the Hyundai Creta. Here is a list of the top three new Maruti cars to launch in India within the next 6 months.

1. Next-Gen 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10:

The iconic Maruti Suzuki was earlier discontinued from the Indian market and was replaced by the new S-Presso and is now all set to make a comeback soon. The next-gen Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will now be based on the same Heartect platform that is also utilised in other Maruti cars like the new Maruti Celerio, Maruti WagonR, Maruti S-Presso, etc.

The new K10 will now get an updated form of the 1.0L K10C petrol engine that will churn out 66 hp and a maximum torque output of 89 Nm. This engine will be offered with a manual as well as an AMT gearbox. In addition to this, the new K10 will also boast an updated cabin, new features, and an updated exterior design that will help it attract a lot of new buyers in the country.

2. 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara:

Once launched, the new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will be the only midsize SUV in the brand’s line-up and will take on the rivals like the Kia Seltos, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, etc. The Grand Vitara will be offered with two engine options – a 1.5L mild Hybrid K15C and a 1.5L strong hybrid.

The Grand Vitara will also boast a long list of features inside the cabin including a large panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, push-button start, etc.

3. Upcoming YTB SUV:

Based on the Maruti Baleno, the new YTB SUV will be launched in late 2022 or the first quarter of 2023.

From what we know so far, the YTB SUV will share its powertrain options with the Baleno and will take on other compact SUVs like the Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Tata Punch, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet, and the Hyundai Venue. More details however are yet to be shared by the brand.