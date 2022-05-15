Maruti Swift Vs Tata Punch – Specifications & Price Comparison [Updated]

Check out our spec-sheet comparison between two utterly popular cars in the Indian market – Maruti Suzuki Swift and Tata Punch

Maruti Swift and Tata Punch are both very popular cars in the Indian market currently. Due to rising costs of production and transportation, automobiles have become very costly these days, which is problematic for a lot of new buyers. Now that all cars have become so expensive, do these two budget-friendly cars still remain a great pick?

Here, we have a detailed comparison between Maruti Swift and Tata Punch, with the latest prices of both vehicles.

Maruti Swift vs Tata Punch – Exterior and dimensions

Maruti Swift is quite a handsome car, but it has been around for a long time, so the design does not invoke a lot of excitement. It gets bulbous headlights and taillights, a swooping bonnet, and sporty machine-cut alloy wheels. Compared to other vehicles in its class, Swift looks a lot sportier.

Tata Punch is a fairly new car, with a sleek and modern design. It gets a split headlamp setup, along with a gaping front grille on the front bumper. It also gets LED taillights and machine-cut alloy wheels. There’s black plastic cladding all around, which adds muscle to the overall design of the little SUV.

Model Maruti Swift Tata Punch Length 3,845mm 3,827mm Width 1,735mm 1,742mm Height 1,530mm 1,615mm Wheelbase 2,450mm 2,445mm

Maruti Swift is longer and has a slightly bigger wheelbase than Tata Punch, but the latter has a significant advantage in terms of width and height. Tata’s mini-SUV has more road presence between the two, as it looks bigger and has a sharper overall design.

Maruti Swift vs Tata Punch – Interior and equipment

Maruti Swift’s interior looks good but it’s rather bland compared to its recent rivals. The dashboard has a simplistic design, with an in-dash 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a sculpted instrument console (with a multi-colour MID), and a flat-bottom steering wheel (multi-functional). The dark interior cabin looks quite sporty as well.

The Maruti hatchback has an impressive equipment list, with automatic climate control, cruise control, keyless entry and go, projector headlamps with LED DRLs, LED taillights, power-operated ORVMs (auto-folding), all power windows, etc. Connected car tech is available as an accessory.

Tata Punch also has a simplistic cabin design, but thanks to the use of textured materials, it looks much more upmarket than rivals. The highlights include a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a semi-digital instrument console (with 7-inch TFT MID), and a flat-bottom steering wheel (multi-functional).

There are plenty of features on offer here, including projector headlamps, LED DRLs, LED taillights, power-operated ORVMs (auto-folding), all power windows, automatic climate control, keyless entry and go, cruise control, connected car tech, cooled glove box, etc.

Maruti Swift vs Tata Punch – Engine and transmission

There’s a single engine option available on Maruti Swift – a 1.2-litre petrol engine. Transmission choices include a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 5-speed AMT. To improve fuel efficiency, the hatchback is available with an idle start-stop system as standard.

Tata Punch is also powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine, but it is a three-cylinder unit, not a 4-cylinder engine like Swift. The transmission options are the same though – a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 5-speed AMT. An idle start-stop system is offered as standard here, which helps improve the fuel economy of the vehicle.

Maruti Swift vs Tata Punch- specifications Specifications Maruti Swift Tata Punch Engine size 1.2-litre 1.2-litre Engine type Naturally aspirated, inline-4, petrol Naturally aspirated, inline-3, petrol Max. power 90 PS 86 PS Max. torque 113 Nm 113 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/5-speed AMT 5-speed MT/5-speed AMT

The 4-cylinder engine of Maruti Swift revs freely and offers better performance overall. The heavier Tata Punch feels a little slow in comparison, but there’s enough power for city commutes. Overall, the Maruti hatchback is much sportier, although both cars are a lot of fun to drive.

Maruti Swift vs Tata Punch – Price

Maruti Swift is quite affordable, for both the manual and automatic versions. This makes it a great choice for people looking for an affordable and fun commuter, which is also extremely fun to drive while still being economical to run.

Maruti Swift vs Tata Punch – Price comparison Maruti Swift Tata Punch Rs. 5.92 lakh (LXi) Rs. 5.83 lakh (Pure) – Rs. 6.15 lakh (Pure Rythm) Rs. 6.82 lakh (VXi)/Rs. 7.32 lakh (VXi AMT) Rs. 6.65 lakh (Adventure)/Rs. 7.25 lakh (Adventure AMT) – Rs. 7.0 lakh (Adventure Rythm)/Rs. 7.60 lakh (Adventure Rythm AMT) Rs. 7.50 lakh (ZXi)/Rs. 8.0 lakh (ZXi AMT) Rs. 7.50 lakh (Accomplished)/Rs. 8.10 lakh (Accomplished AMT) – Rs. 7.88 lakh (Accomplished Dazzle)/Rs. 8.48 lakh (Accomplished Dazzle AMT) Rs. 8.21 lakh (ZXi Plus)/Rs. 8.71 lakh (ZXI Plus) Rs. 8.32 lakh (Creative)/Rs. 8.92 lakh (Creative AMT) – Rs. 8.62 lakh (Creative iRA)/Rs. 9.22 lakh (Creative iRA AMT) Rs. 8.35 lakh (ZXi Plus Dual-tone)/Rs. 8.85 lakh (ZXi Plus Dual-tone AMT) Rs. 8.59 lakh (Kaziranga Creative)/Rs. 9.19 lakh (Kaziranga Creative AMT) – Rs. 8.89 lakh (Kaziranga Creative iRA)/Rs. 9.49 lakh (Kaziranga Creative iRA AMT)

Tata Punch is also very affordable, with a wider price range. The little crossover also has a special ‘Kaziranga Edition’ on offer right now, which gets bespoke paint and styling elements. With its longer list of equipment and high ground clearance, the little Tata is our personal pick, but the lighter and sportier Maruti has its own merits.