Maruti Swift Regains Top Spot In Hatchback Sales In Sep 2024

New Maruti Suzuki Swift is a notable update compared to the previous version inside and out and it uses a new engine as well

The Maruti Suzuki Swift has long been a favorite among Indian consumers, known for its stylish design, advanced features, and remarkable fuel efficiency. Since its debut in 2005, the Swift has set benchmarks in the hatchback segment, and it continues to carry that legacy forward with its latest iteration.

In September 2024, the New Maruti Suzuki Swift made a strong comeback, securing the top spot in hatchback sales with 16,241 units sold, representing a 10% growth from the previous year’s sales of 14,703 units (Sep 2023).

The New Swift is powered by the Z-Series 1.2L engine, designed to blend performance with sustainability. This engine delivers a peak power of 81.58 PS and a torque of 111.7 Nm, ensuring a spirited driving experience while maintaining impressive fuel efficiency of up to 25.75 km/l for the petrol variant.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Dominion Limited Edition Launched In India

The recent launch of the CNG variant further enhances its appeal, providing an alternative that offers exceptional mileage of 32.85 km/kg, making it a cost-effective choice for environmentally conscious consumers.

Safety and technology are paramount in the New Swift, which comes equipped with 6 airbags, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Hill Hold Assist, and Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution. The 22.86 cm (9-inch) SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, allowing seamless connectivity. Additional features include a wireless phone charger, ARKAMYS surround sound, and rear AC vents.

Also Read: 7 Upcoming Hybrids Cars From Maruti Suzuki & Toyota In India

The New Maruti Suzuki Swift showcases a fresh design language. Its exteriors feature a unique wrap-around character line, smoky LED projector headlamps, and boomerang LED DRLs, creating a bold and dynamic presence on the road. Inside, the premium cabin combines a sporty layout with intuitive comfort features, making it an inviting space for both drivers and passengers.

Pricing for the New Maruti Suzuki Swift starts at ₹6,49,000 for the base LXI variant, with the top-end ZXI+ AGS variant priced at ₹9,49,500 (ex-showroom). The availability of multiple variants and customization options ensures that the Swift caters to a wide range of preferences and budgets. Customers can choose from various colors including the new Luster Blue and Novel Orange, further enhancing its appeal.