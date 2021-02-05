Maruti Swift Facelift To Launch This Month In India

Apart from changes to the design, the Maruti Swift facelift is expected to get a more powerful 1.2-litre petrol engine

Maruti Swift is one of the most popular hatchbacks in the Indian market, thanks to its affordable price, handsome design, and peppy yet frugal engine. The Swift is currently in its third generation, which was launched in India back in 2018, and the manufacturer is planning to give it a mid-life facelift very soon.

According to the dealer sources, Maruti Swift facelift is set to launch in the Indian market on either 17th or 18th February 2021. There has been no announcement by the company regarding this yet, but we expect an official word on it very soon. The facelift model was recently spied during road testing in India, and there have been plenty of speculations about its launch since then.

The Swift facelift will feature a few changes to the exterior design. It will get a restyled front grille, with a new honeycomb mesh and a horizontal slat in the middle. The vehicle is also expected to get a new design for the alloy wheels. However, the biggest change to the vehicle will be under the hood.

The upcoming Swift facelift is expected to ditch the K12M engine, employed in the outgoing model, in favour of the K12N ‘Dual jet’ motor. The new engine will be more powerful by 7 PS, generating a maximum power of 90 PS. The peak torque will remain unchanged though, at 113 Nm. Transmission options will remain the same as before, consisting of a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 5-speed AMT.

Along with the updated powertrain, the facelift version will offer idle start-stop technology as well, same as Maruti Dzire. This will help improve fuel economy and reduce emissions, by shutting off the engine when the car is standing at idle. No changes are expected in the cabin of the vehicle, and the features and equipment list will likely remain unchanged as well.

Maruti Swift is currently priced from Rs. 5.49 lakh to Rs. 8.02 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), and we expect a slight price hike when the facelift model arrives. The car will continue to rival the likes of Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Ford Figo, and Tata Tiago in the Indian market.