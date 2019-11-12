Maruti Swift, Dzire Posted 12% Growth In Oct, Over 39,000 Units Sold

Maruti Suzuki Swift and Dzire along with recently launched models have helped in posting YoY sales growth in October 2019

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) did use the Diwali season to full effect by offering huge discounts across the domestic portfolio in October 2019. It resulted in the largest carmaker in the country ensuring positive sales growth for the first time in a long while.

With a total of 1,39,121 units last month, Maruti Suzuki managed to post 2.3% Year-on-Year sales growth while garnering 49% market share – up by 0.6%. Five models played an integral role in an appreciable showing in October 2019 as Wagon R, Eeco, Ertiga, Swift and its sedan sibling Dzire posted YoY growth.

They were supported by the recently launched models such as the S-Presso that registered just over 10,600 units in its first full month in the market and the XL6, the more premium take on the Ertiga sold through Nexa dealerships, with just over 4,300 units.

The Swift and Dzire were the top-selling cars for the Indo-Japanese manufacturer and they also headed the overall sales table. The highly popular hatchback garnered 19,401 units as against 17,215 units during the same month in 2018 with Year-on-Year sales increase of 13%.

The Dzire led the way and sat at the top of the sales table by recording 19,569 units as against 17,404 units compared to the corresponding month last year with YoY sales jump of 12%. Both the models posted an impressive Month-on-Month sales growth of 50 and 25% respectively.

The Swift and Dzire are already powered by the 1.2-litre K-series petrol engine with BSVI compliance and is mated to either a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT transmission. The existing diesel unit won’t see the light in the BSVI era coming into effect from April 2020.