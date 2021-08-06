Maruti Swift & Dzire CNG Specs Leaked Online, Launch Expected Soon

As per leaked documents, the S-CNG variants of the Swift and Dzire will generate 72 PS and 95 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively, when running on CNG

Maruti Suzuki has been enjoying a lot of success in the Indian market with its CNG-powered vehicles, thanks mainly to the rising fuel costs. The manufacturer is planning on expanding its CNG range soon. The CNG-powered variants of the Swift and Dzire were recently spied undergoing road tests, and now, their technical specifications seem to have leaked online.

As per leaked documents, the Swift S-CNG and Dzire S-CNG will be powered by 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-4 engine, with two ECUs. This engine is rated at peak power and torque of 83 PS and 113 Nm when running on petrol. While running on natural gas, the output will reduce to 72 PS and 95 Nm. Transmission options will be limited to just a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Other than that, the S-CNG models will likely miss out on the idle start/stop system, which is offered as standard on the regular Swift and Dzire. To compensate for the added weight of the CNG tank, the vehicles will feature changes to the suspension, chassis, braking system, etc. The exterior and interior design of the vehicles will remain unchanged.

Currently, Maruti Suzuki’s S-CNG lineup consists of the following cars – Alto, Celerio, Wagon-R, S-Presso, Eeco, and Ertiga. The CNG powertrain serves as an alternative to diesel engines, which were discontinued due to the strict emissions norms. That said, the manufacturer is planning to reintroduce diesel engines soon, likely during next year, on select vehicles in its lineup.

Maruti Swift is currently priced from Rs. 5.81 lakh to Rs. 8.56 lakh in the Indian market, while the Dzire’s price ranges from Rs. 5.98 lakh to Rs. 9.02 lakh (ex-showroom prices, New Delhi). The prices of their CNG variants are under wraps at the moment, however, we expect the CNG option to be available on select trim levels only.

Upon launch, Maruti Swift S-CNG will compete with the likes of Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG, along with the upcoming Tata Tigor CNG. As for the Dzire S-CNG, its rivals will be the Hyundai Aura CNG and the forthcoming Tata Tiago CNG.

