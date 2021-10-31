Maruti Swift CNG & Dzire CNG To Launch Soon, More To Follow

Maruti Suzuki will launch CNG variants of the Swift and Dzire in the coming weeks, and Vitara Brezza and next-gen Celerio could get CNG options as well

With petrol prices on a steady rise, Maruti Suzuki is focussing heavily on CNG cars for the mass market. The Indo-Japanese manufacturer had discontinued diesel engines last year, when the BS6 emission norms kicked in, and its CNG cars have seen a major jump in sales since. The company already has plenty of CNG models in its lineup, and it is planning to add a few more soon.

Maruti’s sub-4-metre sedan – Dzire – is all set to gain a CNG powertrain option very soon. Test models of the Dzire CNG have been spotted undergoing road tests in India multiple times. Previously, Maruti Dzire’s CNG version was expected to launch around Diwali, but the manufacturer hasn’t made any official announcements.

As per the most recent speculations, the Dzire CNG will launch in India before the end of this year. Alongside it, Maruti Swift CNG is also expected to arrive. Both the Swift CNG and Dzire CNG will be offered with a 1.2-litre petrol engine with a factory-fitted CNG kit. Leaked documents reveal that this powerplant would generate 71 PS/95 Nm when running on natural gas, and 83 PS/113 Nm on petrol.

The CNG variants will likely only be available with a 5-speed manual gearbox, like all other CNG models in Maruti Suzuki’s line-up. Apart from that, the Vitara Brezza is also rumoured to get a CNG option in the near future. As per reports, Vitara Brezza CNG would draw power from a 1.5L engine, rated at 93 PS/122 Nm of peak power and torque on natural gas (105 PS/138 Nm on petrol).

It should also be noted that Maruti and Toyota are currently developing the next-gen Vitara Brezza (and next-gen Urban Cruiser), slated to arrive in the first half of 2022. It is unclear if the CNG powerplant will be offered on the current-gen model, or if Maruti will wait till the new-gen version arrives.

Also, the Indo-Japanese carmaker is planning to launch the next-generation Celerio in the Indian market. Speculations suggest that it would get two engine options – a 1.0L petrol unit and a 1.2L petrol unit. A CNG option could also be offered, but we’re not sure when it would be added to the Celerio range.