Maruti Swift Available With Discounts Worth Up To Rs. 53,000 In April 2021

The extremely popular Maruti Swift hatchback is available with some hefty deals and discounts this month, i.e., in April 2021

Earlier this year, in February, Maruti Suzuki gave the Swift hatchback a mid-life facelift in India. The Swift is one of the highest-selling vehicles in the Indian market, and with the arrival of the facelift model, the manufacturer aimed to capture an even larger audience. To further attract buyers, Maruti Suzuki is offering a few brilliant discount offers on the Swift this month, worth up to a maximum of Rs. 53,000.

Maruti Swift is available with a cash discount of Rs. 30,000, but only on the base ‘LXi’ trim. On all other trim levels, the cash discount is much lower, at Rs. 10,000. Other than that, an additional discount on car exchange worth Rs. 20,000 is also being offered on the Swift, along with a corporate discount of up to Rs. 3,000.

It should be noted that the above-mentioned discounts are the same for the latest (MY2021) model as well as the pre-facelift Swift. Also, the availability of the pre-facelift model depends on the dealership, so be sure to check out your local Maruti Suzuki Arena showroom as well.

The 2021 Maruti Swift (facelift version) is powered by a 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-4 petrol engine, which generates 90 PS and 113 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively. Compared to the pre-facelift model, the peak power is higher by 7 PS, although the maximum torque figure is the same as before.

There are two transmissions options available on the Swift – a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 5-speed AMT – the same as before. The new Swift now gets an idle start/stop system as standard, and cruise control, ESP, and hill-hold assist are also available on the vehicle. Other than that, Maruti has added dual-tone paint options on the Swift facelift, which enhance its looks even further, adding a sporty touch to the exterior.

The price of Maruti Swift currently ranges from Rs. 5.73 lakh to Rs. 8.41 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Its biggest rivals in the Indian market are Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Ford Figo, Tata Tiago, and even its own siblings, Maruti Ignis and Baleno.