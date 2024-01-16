Maruti Suzuki’s Next Big Launch Is The New Swift – Launch Details

New-Gen Maruti Swift is set for a launch in the coming months (April-May); The road testing of the upcoming hatchback is already underway in India

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is preparing to launch the new generation Swift in the Indian market. Unveiled in Japan late last year in 2023, the 4th generation model of the popular hatchback has been spotted testing in our home soil, suggesting that the launch timeline is not very far away. If everything goes right, we could see the new-gen Swift rolling on Indian roads in the coming months, most probably by April-May. Let’s have a look at the details of the upcoming new-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift.

Internally codenamed YED, some media reports suggest that Maruti Suzuki is expected to commence the production of the new-gen Swift from next month i.e. February 2024. The hatchback will be manufactured at the brand’s Hansalpur, Gujarat-based facility, much like the outgoing model.

In terms of sales figures, the current Swift floated around the 18,000 units mark every month and the trend is expected to continue with the new generation model. If some latest reports are to be believed, the Indian carmaker is targeting a production of around 20,000 units every month for the new-generation Swift.

In terms of dimensions, the new-gen Swift will be longer by 15mm, however, the width and height are decreased by 40 mm and 30 mm respectively. The wheelbase remains unchanged and continues to measure 2,450 mm. On the design front, the updated model will sport a brand-new front fascia with aggressive styling accompanied by a new set of LED headlamps and L-shaped integrated LED DRLs.

Expect the new Swift to get updated tech features on board including a new 9-inch free-standing infotainment system, new instrument console, automatic HVAC and more. Under the hood, the new-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift will draw power from the new Z12E 1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine.

The India-spec variant is expected to get the mild-hybrid system and will likely sport high fuel efficiency figures. Currently, the outgoing Swift uses the 1.2 litre K12C dual jet dual VVT four-cylinder petrol engine putting out 89 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque.