Maruti Suzuki’s In-House Strong Hybrid Tech To Likely Arrive Next Year – 30+ Kmpl Mileage

The refreshed Fronx is expected to launch in India next year, potentially featuring in-house strong hybrid technology developed by Maruti Suzuki

Introduced at the Auto Expo 2023, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx quickly gained traction, becoming the fastest model in the brand’s history to achieve 1 lakh domestic sales in under 10 months. Building on this momentum, the Fronx doubled its sales in the next seven months. Riding high on its popularity, Maruti Suzuki also started exporting the model to various international markets.

The Fronx has become the second Maruti Suzuki model exported to Japan, following the Baleno, which entered the Japanese market in 2016. Maruti Suzuki, in collaboration with Toyota, has achieved significant success with strong hybrid versions of models like the Grand Vitara and Urban Cruiser Hyryder. Building on this trend, the upcoming Fronx facelift is expected to introduce strong hybrid technology to its mass-market lineup.

Maruti Suzuki and Toyota are gearing up for their shift to electric mobility in 2025. Alongside this, Maruti Suzuki is intensifying its efforts to broaden its alternative fuel technologies and introduce hybrid options across diverse price segments. The Fronx will reportedly play a crucial part in this strategy, positioning itself as a significant contender in India’s expanding hybrid vehicle market.

The upcoming Fronx facelift, likely arriving next year, could debut Maruti Suzuki’s in-house strong hybrid system powered by the Z12E engine. This advanced hybrid setup is also expected to be incorporated into future models including the next-gen Baleno while the long-rumoured compact MPV could adopt the same tech in the future.

Maruti Suzuki has announced its efforts to develop localized hybrid technology and if successful, the 2025 Fronx could become the first compact SUV to feature this advanced strong hybrid system, potentially delivering a mileage of more than 30 kmpl. In addition to the hybrid powertrain, the updated Fronx is expected to receive subtle cosmetic changes and interior upgrades to further boost its attractiveness.

Maruti Suzuki’s forthcoming locally-produced HEV system is likely to prioritize affordability and high fuel efficiency. Similar to Nissan’s e-Power technology, these hybrids are expected to use a petrol engine primarily as a range extender, enhancing efficiency by charging the battery rather than directly driving the wheels.