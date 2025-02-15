Maruti Suzuki’s First EV ‘e Vitara’ Arriving Soon – 500+ Km Range

Maruti Suzuki plans to launch the e Vitara in India by March 2025 with official bookings expected to commence in the coming weeks

Maruti Suzuki introduced the e Vitara for India at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo last month with its market launch expected around March. The midsize electric SUV is built on the e-Heartect platform and will be available in three trims – Delta, Zeta, and Alpha – staying true to Maruti Suzuki’s usual variant lineup.

Customers can choose from ten colour options which include six single-tone shades and four dual-tone combinations. Constructed with over 50 per cent high-tensile steel, the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara boasts a wheelbase length of 2,700 mm. Additionally, it has a tight turning radius of just 5.2 metres. The five-seater will spawn a Toyota sibling in H2 2025.

Positioned to rival models like the Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra XUV400, MG ZS EV, and Mahindra BE 6, the e Vitara will enter a competitive electric SUV segment. Inside, the cabin comes with a dual-tone layout, enhanced by vertically stacked AC vents. The door armrests incorporate breathable Melange Fabric. A 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system take centre stage.

Maruti Suzuki will introduce the e Vitara with two battery pack choices – a 48.8 kWh unit and a larger 61.1 kWh option. However, the all-wheel-drive configuration will remain exclusive to global markets. The entry-level Delta variant will be paired only with the 48.8 kWh battery while the mid-spec Zeta and top-tier Alpha trims will provide buyers the flexibility to choose between both battery setups.

Every variant of the e Vitara will be compatible with 70 kW DC fast charging. According to Maruti Suzuki, the electric SUV is capable of exceeding 500 km on a full charge. The LFP battery packs, sourced from BYD, power the vehicle across both configurations. The 48.8 kWh version is equipped with a single electric motor producing 142 bhp and 192.5 Nm of torque, whereas the larger 61.1 kWh battery boosts output to 172 bhp while keeping torque unchanged.

The e Vitara is packed with a host of premium features including Infinity by Harman audio system, in-car connectivity, Level 2 ADAS, multiple drive modes, ventilated front seats, a panoramic glass roof, a wireless smartphone charger, ambient lighting, a 360-degree camera, 10-way power adjustability to driver seat, etc.