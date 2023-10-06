Upcoming First Maruti Suzuki EV ‘eVX’ Previewed With Updated Design

The exterior design of the Suzuki eVX concept has been updated and now for the first time, the interior will be showcased at the Japan Motor Show later this month

The Maruti Suzuki eVX Concept was first showcased at the Indian Auto Expo 2023 early this year and it received great response. With the Japan Motor Show around the corner, we expected the EV to make a grand appearance and it did but with a new exterior design and for the first time they have unveiled the interiors as well.

The updated exterior now sports redesigned LED headlamps along with minor changes to the front lower bumper that houses LED fog lamps below which has a rugged-looking silver skid plate. The rear also has been slightly modified and now has regular-looking LED taillights as it misses out on the connected LED light bar which was seen on its previous avatar.

Overall, the exterior looks close to its production-ready guise, and we believe that’s a good thing. With respect to the interior, it looks minimal and futuristic, so we believe that most of it will be present only in the concept model and will not be available in the production version.

The dashboard is finished completely in beige colour that looks premium and has vertically stacked air vents finished in black. There are no physical buttons anywhere in the cabin and the stylish 2-spoke steering wheel has touch-sensitive controls with the Suzuki logo taking centre stage.

There is a large single panoramic touchscreen that is present from the centre to the front of the steering wheel which will act as the infotainment and the instrument cluster. It also has a premium centre console that houses the rotary gear selector that looks like it is made of glass or crystals. The seats look comfortable and sporty with a dual-tone finish and are equipped with adjustable headrests.

Maruti Suzuki has not revealed much information on the battery composition or tech used but we expect the size to be around 60kWh and should comfortably give a range of 500-550 kms on a single charge. Suzuki also claims that the eVX will feature electronically controlled four-wheel drive technology which should enhance the SUV badge of the vehicle.