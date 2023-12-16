Maruti Suzuki’s First Electric Car Could Get 2 Battery Options

Maruti Suzuki eVX will likely be introduced in late 2024 in India and it could get a range of up to 550 km on a single charge

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) hosted the global debut of the eVX concept at the 2023 Auto Expo earlier this year in Greater Noida. It will spawn the brand’s first electric car next year. The eVX concept was showcased in its more evolved form at the Japan Mobility Show 2023 in Tokyo a few weeks ago while the interior was unveiled for the first time.

In recent weeks, the test prototypes of the eVX have been caught testing on Indian roads as well confirming its development further. The Maruti Suzuki eVX holds plenty of importance for the largest car producer in the country and it has already been confirmed to carry competitive pricing with high local content. However, it will still be a premium product in the above Rs. 15 lakh range.

We do expect the Maruti Suzuki eVX to compete against the upcoming Tata Curvv EV, Hyundai Creta-based EV, Mahindra XUV.e8, Honda Elevate EV and others. The five-seater will also give rise to a Toyota sibling, which will in turn make its global debut next year and has been previewed via Urban SUV concept taking inspiration from the eVX lately.

The Toyota midsize e-SUV is only speculated to launch in India in 2025. The Suzuki-Toyota partnership has been largely successful in India as well as abroad. The eVX and its Toyota sibling will mark a big milestone in the respective brand’s transition towards electrification as they will be exported from India.

The eVX is heavily influenced by the design of the latest crop of Maruti Suzuki SUVs with a coupe-like roofline. The cabin will boast a large floating touchscreen infotainment system, an all-digital instrument cluster, 360-degree camera system, ADAS tech, automatic climate control, powered front seats, layered dashboard, wireless charger, HUD and much more.

The zero-emission SUV will likely be underpinned by Toyota’s 27PL platform, derived from the 40PL and it will be equipped with 48 kWh and 60 kWh battery packs. The former will be capable of a driving range of over 400 km while the latter may have a range of around 550 km as in the concept. Both SUVs will be manufactured at Suzuki’s Gujarat facility.