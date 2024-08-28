Maruti Suzuki eVX India Launch In January, To Get 60 kWh Battery

Maruti Suzuki eVX is slated for its India launch in January 2025. It is expected to offer a claimed driving range exceeding 550 km on a single charge

Maruti Suzuki initially unveiled the eVX concept at the 2023 Auto Expo, later presenting it at the Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo. The concept made another appearance at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 in February. It is now confirmed that the production version of the eVX will be revealed in January 2025 during the upcoming Bharat Mobility Expo and thereby launched as well at the same event.

The Indo-Japanese manufacturer is currently testing the eVX in preparation for its much-awaited launch in the domestic market. The eVX is expected to be introduced first in overseas markets including Japan, Europe, and the United Kingdom with exports taking priority. Recent spy shots of the test mules indicate that the vehicle is approaching production readiness, revealing several key features.

The Maruti Suzuki eVX will sport sharp LED headlamps and tail lamps, accentuated by unique LED Daytime Running Lights. At the rear, a horizontal LED light bar will link the tail lamps, with twin lighting signatures running parallel. The design also includes V-shaped multi-spoke alloy wheels and rear door handles integrated into the pillars.

The Maruti Suzuki eVX’s design also features tall pillars and a thick horizontal grille bar linking the headlamps. Expected to be priced starting at Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom), the SUV will be loaded with advanced features and modern technologies. It will likely primarily target the Tata Nexon EV rather than the Tata Curvv EV, aiming to capture significant market share by offering better practicality and a longer range.

The midsize electric SUV will feature a digital instrument cluster, a large touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and leather seats. It will also include adjustable headrests, drive modes, a wireless charger, and automatic climate control. Among its advanced features are a heads-up display (HUD), ventilated and powered front seats, a new two-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel, and Level 2 ADAS technology.

The five-seater eVX is likely to be powered by a 60 kWh battery pack, potentially offering a claimed driving range of over 550 km per charge. This midsize electric SUV will support DC fast charging, though it remains to be seen whether a bidirectional charging facility will be included. It will be the brand’s first all-electric offering in India as well as abroad.