Maruti Suzuki YY8 Electric SUV To Be Bigger Than Nexon EV & ZS EV

Maruti Suzuki is planning to enter the electric passenger car segment, likely in a few years’ time. The first EV by the Indo-Japanese manufacturer will be a midsize SUV, codenamed ‘YY8’. This upcoming electric SUV will utilise a new design philosophy, which is expected to be much more aggressive and futuristic than the brand’s existing ICE cars.

Maruti’s upcoming electric SUV will have a length of over 4.2 metres, along with a wheelbase length of 2.7 metres. As such, it will be significantly larger in dimensions than Tata Nexon EV, the current best-selling electric car in India. MG ZS EV is slightly longer, but its wheelbase will be significantly smaller than the YY8’s.

With the larger wheelbase, and the lack of an engine and transmission, the interior space is expected to be very generous. Maruti Suzuki is developing this upcoming EV in partnership with Toyota, and the latter will also sell this electric SUV under its brand. However, the Maruti and the Toyota versions of this SUV are expected to have significant differences in design.

Maruti Suzuki YY8 will be available with two battery options – 48 kWh and 59 kWh. The smaller battery will be mated to a single 138 PS electric motor (two-wheel-drive configuration). The larger battery will be paired with two electric motors (all-wheel-drive configuration), with a combined peak power of 170 PS. The maximum driving range is expected to be up to 500 km.

Toyota’s version of the e-SUV will have an identical battery and motor combinations. Interestingly, these batteries will be made in India by TDSG, a Li-ion battery manufacturing plant set up through a joint venture between TOSHIBA Corporation, DENSO Corporation, and Suzuki Motor Corporation.

Maruti Suzuki will likely sell only the 48 kWh version of the SUV in the Indian market, with the 59 kWh version being reserved for export markets. Toyota, however, will take an upmarket approach with the electric SUV, offering both battery options in India, however, we expect the focus to be largely on exports.

Maruti and Toyota are expected to launch their respective electric SUVs by 2025, with prices likely ranging between Rs. 13 lakh to Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom).

