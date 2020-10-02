Maruti Suzuki YNC (Next-Gen Maruti Celerio) Spied On Test

Maruti Suzuki YNC appears to have SUV-like stance judging by the test mule and it could directly rival Renault Kwid and Tata Tiago

Over the last twelve months, we have been reporting you on Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) working on the next generation Celerio and adding legitimacy the new set of spy pictures have emerged. Internally codenamed YNC, the second-gen Celerio is expected to go on sale in the later stages of this year or in early 2021 as it appears to be getting close to its production state.

Wearing a black wrap as Maruti Suzuki test mules always do, it will likely boast evolutionary exterior and interior updates compared to the outgoing model. Only in June 2020, the BSVI version of the Celerio S-CNG variant debuted in India. The Celerio has been in the business since 2014 and it gets a substantial upgrade through the generation shift.

The prototype does show a slightly bulkier model compared to the original hatchback and the picture of the rear shows the existence of sculpted single-piece tailgate, wraparound LED tail lamps, tall pillars, pronounced rear bumper with reflectors, turn indicators on the fenders, roof integrated spoiler and raked windshield. It gets flush-type door handles too while the 14-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels in top-end variants cannot be ruled out.

The large overhangs could result in a roomier cabin compared to the existing hatchback and the SUV-like stance could appeal for a wider band of customers sticking by the latest trend. It will be interesting to see how it will be positioned relative to the S-Presso. The 2021 Celerio is expected to be based on the latest Heartect K platform that underpins a variety of Maruti Suzuki models.

Despite many manufacturers backing away from the entry-level space, Maruti Suzuki is only looking to consolidate its presence as an Alto replacing 800 cc model is said to be in the works as well. As for the performance, the 1.0-litre K10B three-cylinder petrol engine could stay put developing 67 bhp and 90 Nm torque. It is mated to a standard five-speed manual or an optional five-speed AMT transmission.

Maruti Suzuki will also likely offer an S-CNG variant with the upcoming Celerio. The interior is predicted to feature a SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a multi-functional steering wheel while digital instrumentation could also be part of the package and apparently a host of standard safety features will be available.