Maruti Suzuki XL6 Vs Toyota Innova Crysta Petrol: Specs Comparison

Maruti Suzuki’s latest XL6 has managed to sell quite well in the first month of its launch. Find out if the XL6 good enough to challenge the Toyota Innova Crysta

Maruti Suzuki launched the much-awaited six-seater version of the 2019 Ertiga in the Indian market recently. The more muscular version of the Ertiga is also selling at a premium price and is available only at the Nexa outlets of the brand as XL6. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, which was launched in an all-new avatar sometime back, is currently the best-selling MPV in the Indian market.

However, is the more premium XL6 enough to affect the sales of the Toyota Innova Crysta? Here is a full specification comparison between the two vehicles. Since the Maruti Suzuki XL6 is only available with a petrol engine option, we will compare it alone against the petrol variant of the Innova Crysta.

Maruti Suzuki XL6 Vs Toyota Innova Crysta Dimensions

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 is based on the Ertiga, which is much smaller in size when compared to the Innova Crysta. The Ertiga and the XL6 are almost similar when it comes to the dimensions. The Maruti Suzuki XL6 measures 4,445 in length, 1,775mm in width and 1,700mm in height.

The Toyota Innova Crysta is much longer at 4,735mm in length, 1,830mm in width and 1,795mm in height. However, when it comes to the wheelbase, the Toyota Innova Crysta has only a 10mm advantage over the XL6. The Innova Crysta is positioned above the Ertiga in the market, and it shows in the dimensions of the vehicle.

Dimensions Maruti Suzuki XL6 Toyota Innova Crysta Length 4,445 mm 4,735 mm Width 1,775 mm 1,830 mm Height 1,700 mm 1,795 mm Wheelbase 2,740 mm 2,750 mm

Maruti Suzuki XL6 Vs Toyota Innova Crysta Engine and Transmission

Both petrol and diesel engine options power the Toyota Innova Crysta. The diesel engine is much popular than the petrol engine when it comes to the Innova Crysta. However, the Maruti Suzuki XL6 buyers will get only a single choice in the form of 1.5-litre petrol engine option. We will only compare the petrol version of the Innova Crysta with the XL6.

The Maruti Suzuki offers the 1.5-litre K15B Smart Hybrid engine with the XL6. It generates a maximum power of 103 Bhp and a peak torque of 138 Nm. With XL6, Maruti Suzuki offers a 5-speed manual transmission as standard. Customers can even choose the 4-speed torque convertor with the car.

The Toyota Innova Crysta is a larger car from a higher segment. It gets a 2.7-litre petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 166 Bhp and a peak torque of 245 Nm. The Toyota Innova Crysta is also offered with both manual and automatic engine options. There is 5-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed torque convertor automatic available with the Toyota Innova Crysta in the Indian market.

Specification Maruti Suzuki XL6 Toyota Innova Crysta Engine 1.5 Litre SHVS Petrol Engine 2.7 Litre Petrol Engine Power 104.7 PS 166 PS Torque 138 NM 245 NM Transmission 5 Speed MT / 4 Speed AT 5 Speed MT / 6 Speed AT

There is a huge difference when it comes to mileage, though. The Maruti Suzuki XL6 returns a maximum of 19.01 km/l with the manual transmission while the Toyota Innova Crysta returns only 9.89 km/l with the manual transmission.

Comparing the mileage of the automatic transmission, the Ertiga stays quite ahead. The Ertiga returns a maximum of 17.9 km/l while the Toyota Innova Crysta offers maximum fuel efficiency of 10.83 km/l. All the fuel efficiency figures are the official ARAI-tested figures.

Maruti Suzuki XL6 Vs Toyota Innova Crysta features

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 is only available in a six-seater version. Toyota Innova Crysta is available in a 7-seater and 8-seater version. The Innova Crysta and the Maruti Suzuki XL6 gets features like a touchscreen screen, but only the XL6 gets Android Auto and Apple CarPlay system.

Maruti Suzuki XL6 also gets full LED headlamps, cruise control, dual airbags, ABS+EBD and more such features. The Toyota Innova Crysta petrol also gets LED headlights, cruise control. Moreover, it gets welcome lamps too. Innova Crysta petrol automatic, however, also offers up to 6 airbags depending on the variant of the vehicle.

Maruti Suzuki XL6 Vs Toyota Innova Crysta price

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 is priced at Rs 9.8 lakhs while the most affordable Innova Crysta petrol is priced at Rs 14.93 lakhs. The most expensive Maruti Suzuki XL6 carries a price tag of Rs 11.46 lakh while the Toyota Innova Crysta’s top-end petrol automatic version is for Rs 21.3 lakhs. All the prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. The XL6 definitely has the price advantage over Crysta but the latter’s stands out due to its brand and name value.