Maruti Suzuki XL6 vs Ertiga MPV: Top 5 Changes

Maruti Suzuki recently launched the XL6 MPV in India that is based on the Ertiga, but is more premium and will be sold through Nexa

Maruti Suzuki recently launched the XL6, an Ertiga based premium MPV for the Indian market. While many reports suggested that Maruti Suzuki will bring a more rugged variant of Ertiga – called the Ertiga Cross as an additional variant, Maruti Suzuki launched an all-new model altogether deciding to retail it through the Nexa dealership chain.

However, that’s not the only difference between the two MPVs as there’s a lot of changes in the XL6 to differentiate it with the Ertiga. Here’s a list of changes in the XL6 as compared to the Ertiga:

1. Sales Network

Apart from the product changes, the biggest difference between the Maruti Suzuki’s two MPVs is that they will be retailed through different channels. While the XL6 will join Baleno, S-Cross, Ciaz and Ignis to be sold through the Nexa sales channel, which is a premium network of India’s largest car manufacturer.

The Ertiga is sold through the Arena channel, the reworked regular dealerships with cars like Alto, Swift, Vitara Brezza among others. The XL6 is the first MPV from the brand to be sold through the premium network. In a short span of introduction 4 years ago, Nexa has sold a million cars in India.

2. Price

The new Maruti Suzuki XL6 has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 9.79 lakh, which is at least Rs 2 Lakh expensive than the Ertiga, which starts at Rs 7.55 Lakh. However, the XL6 is not launched in base variant like the Ertiga and starts at Zeta version, which is Rs 75,000 expensive than the corresponding variant.

Variant Maruti XL6 Petrol Maruti Ertiga Petrol Base Petrol MT NA 7.55 Lakh (Lxi) Mid MT NA 8.26 Lakh (Vxi) Top MT 9.80 Lakh (Zeta) 9.09 Lakh (Zxi) Top AT 10.90 Lakh (Zeta AT) 10.05 Lakh (Zxi AT) Flagship Variant MT 10.36 Lakh (Alpha) 9.60 Lakh (Zxi+) Flagship Variant AT 11.46 Lakh (Alpha AT) NA

There are only 4 variants, 2 each for manual and Auto and the tops out at Rs 11.46 lakh. The Ertiga, on the other hand, has a top end diesel motor priced synonymous to the XL6 Alpha AT.

3. Engine

Now talking about the product itself, the Marui Suzuki XL6 gets a 1.5-litre K-series petrol engine with smart hybrid, producing 103 bhp and 138 Nm. This engine is BS-VI compatible and there are no other engine options. The Ertiga, on the other hand, used to get the same 1.5-litre petrol without BS-VI, a 1.5-litre in-house developed diesel unit and the recently discontinued 1.3-litre DDiS diesel engine.

Both the XL6 and Ertiga gets a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed Auto gearbox options. Once the BS6 norms come into force, Ertiga will not get the diesel motor, meaning both the cars will only offer 1.5 petrol. Maruti Suzuki has also worked on the NVH of the XL6 to make it more plush.

4. Cabin

In the physical terms, the biggest changes are visible inside the cabin where the Maruti Suzuki XL6 now gets a 6-seat cabin as against the 7-seater Ertiga. Maruti Suzuki has installed captain seats in the middle row of XL6 instead of the bench seats in Ertiga.

The XL6 also gets an all-black interior theme unlike the dual-tone beige and brown theme offered in the Ertiga which makes it look sporty and premium. The top spec model also gets the leather seats, while the Ertiga gets the fabric seats in top model. Other changes includes an addition of the Cruise control system in the XL6.

5. Design

In terms of design, the Maruti Suzuki XL6 is what was earlier touted as the Ertiga Cross. This means the XL6 gets a more rugged look thanks to large black wheel arches, roof rails, skid plates and more. The front fascia is also completely new and offers full-LED headlamps, Daytime Running Lamps and fog lamps.

Combined with a different grille, the MPV looks more premium than the Ertiga. The overall dimensions remains the same and the so does the body profile including the tail lamp design. Maruti Suzuki is also offering new colour schemes in the XL6, including the Nexa Blue, that makes it look a different car altogether.