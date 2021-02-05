Maruti Suzuki XL6 Sales Grow By 305% In January 2021

Last month, Maruti Suzuki retailed a total of 3,119 units of the XL6 in India, thereby registering a YoY growth of 305.06 per cent

Last year was a difficult time for the automobile industry of India, but thankfully, things seem to have improved significantly this year. MPV sales, in particular, have shown a sharp growth during last month in the Indian market. Maruti Suzuki’s premium MPV, the XL6, registered a retail figure of 3,119 units in January 2021.

Compared to last year’s January, the vehicle has witnessed a massive Year-on-Year (YoY) growth of 305.06 per cent (770 units sold in January 2020). However, in December 2020, the sales figures for the Maruti XL6 stood at 3,088 units, which translates to a Month-on-Month (MoM) growth of just 1 per cent in January 2021.

Last month, Maruti Suzuki announced a price hike for its lineup, to offset the increased input costs. On the XL6, there was no change in the price of the manual variants, although the automatic models became more expensive by Rs. 10,000. The increase in prices is unlikely to affect the sales number significantly, as almost every manufacturer has hiked up prices in a similar manner.

Maruti XL6 is powered by a 1.5-litre, inline-4, naturally aspirated petrol engine, which is capable of generating a peak power and torque of 105 PS and 138 Nm, respectively. This motor can be had with a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. A mild-hybrid system and idle start-stop functions are available on the MPV as standard.

The vehicle offers a seating capacity of six, including the driver, with captain chairs offered in the second row. The equipment list includes a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with Apple Carplay and Android Auto connectivity), automatic climate control, cruise control, keyless entry, push-button start/stop, LED exterior lights (headlamps, DRLs, and taillights), and 15-inch alloy wheels.

Maruti Suzuki could be planning to launch a new MPV in India in the near future, which will be positioned above the XL6. Its main rival in the Indian market will be the Mahindra Marazzo. This upcoming MPV is being developed in partnership with Toyota, who may rebadge and sell the vehicle under its own brand as well, positioned below the Innova Crysta.