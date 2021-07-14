Maruti Suzuki XL6 MPV Subscription Plan In India Explained

Maruti XL6 is available on a subscription basis in select cities across India, which eliminates the hassles of ownership while offering all the benefits

Maruti Suzuki is offering a subscription service in India, for select vehicles in its lineup. Under this service, customers can acquire a new car without having to purchase it. Instead, the cars are available on a subscription basis against a set monthly fee. The service is also available on the XL6, and if you’re wondering about the prices, then keep reading ahead.

Only the Zeta and Alpha trim levels of the XL6 are available for subscription. Customers can choose between the following tenures – 12 months, 24 months, 36 months, and 48 months – along with the following annual distance packages – 10,000 km, 15,000 km, 20,000 km, and 25,000 km. Driving in excess of the chosen annual package would result in extra charges, payable at the end of tenure.

The most affordable monthly subscription fee is Rs. 25,518, for the Zeta MT variant (48-month tenure/10,000 km annual package). The highest fee is Rs. 58,418, for the Alpha AT variant (12-month tenure/25,000 km annual package).

The monthly subscription fee includes all charges, like on-road registration fee, road taxes, maintenance charges (scheduled and unscheduled services, repairs costs), zero depreciation insurance, 24×7 roadside assistance. There are no hidden costs in the subscription plans.

The cars are subscribed for a chosen tenure, and at the end of it, customers can choose to extend the tenure, purchase the car (by paying a balance amount), return the vehicle, or upgrade to a new car. The flexibility makes the subscription plan extremely convenient, especially for people who don’t wish to outright purchase a car or are put off by the ownership hassles.

Maruti Suzuki XL6 subscription monthly prices (New Delhi) Subscription Tenure XL6 Zeta MT/AT XL6 Alpha MT/AT 12 months Rs. 43,413/Rs. 54,275 Rs. 47,928/Rs. 55,641 24 months Rs. 31,866/Rs. 38,433 Rs. 34,755/Rs. 39,612 36 months Rs. 27,220/Rs. 32,186 Rs. 29,484/Rs. 33,217 48 months Rs. 25,518/Rs. 29,705 Rs. 27,480/Rs. 30,670 Above mentioned prices are for the 10,000 km annual package. For other annual packages, the prices will be slightly higher.

The subscription service is currently available in the following cities- Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Faridabad, Gandhinagar, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kochi, Mangalore, Mumbai, and Mysore. For a complete breakdown of all prices, please visit Maruti Suzuki’s official website.