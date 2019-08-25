Maruti Suzuki XL6 MPV First Drive Review – Video

Maruti Suzuki XL6 is offered with six-seater layout courtesy of the middle row captain seats and is powered by the BSVI 1.5-litre petrol hybrid engine

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) introduced the XL6 in the domestic market a few days ago priced between Rs. 9.79 lakh and Rs. 11.46 lakh (ex-showroom). The XL6 is certainly different from the regular Ertiga and you could actually see that from the way it looks. Moreover, it is retailed only through Nexa premium chain of dealerships across four variants.

While the standard Ertiga is sold via Arena network, the XL6 has effectively helped in expanding the Nexa portfolio that has seen huge drop in sales volume in recent months due to the slowdown in overall industry sales. The XL6 is part of the brand’s push to garner new customers by capitalising on the positive sentiments that generally prevail during the festive season.

The XL6 remains mechanically unaltered compared to the regular MPV as it is powered by the same 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15 smart hybrid petrol engine with BSVI compliance. It is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 104.7 PS at 6,000 rpm and 138 Nm of peak torque delivered at 4,400 rpm.

The powertrain is connected to either a five-speed manual or a four-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The Maruti Suzuki XL6 does come with under-protecting skid plates and the way it performs on the road and off it compared to the standard Ertiga can be seen in our comprehensive review video linked above.

The cosmetic changes on the XL6 include a quad-chamber LED headlamps, twin prominent horizontal slats with Suzuki badge in the middle, redesigned front bumper, newly added skid plate up front and rear, wider central air inlet, sportier rectangular housing for the fog lamps, thick black body cladding around wheel arches, 15-inch black alloy wheels and so on.

On the inside, the Maruti Suzuki XL6 features a two-tone beige and black theme, darker wooden inserts on the dashboard, black leather seats, silver accents on the steering wheel, a seven-inch SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, cruise control, etc.