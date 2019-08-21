Maruti Suzuki XL6 Launched In India; Priced From Rs. 9.79 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki XL6 is sold exclusively through Nexa premium dealerships and comes with thoroughly upgraded exterior compared to the Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has finally launched the XL6 in the domestic market and is priced between Rs. 9.79 lakh and it goes all the way up to Rs. 11.46 lakh for the range-topping model (ex-showroom). The XL6 is retailed only through the premium Nexa chain of network that has garnered more than one million customers by being present across 200 cities with 364 dealerships in four years.

Based on the Ertiga and its fifth generation lightweight Heartect platform, the Maruti Suzuki XL6 comes with 2+2+2 layout as the second-row has captain seating arrangement allowing for a total of six occupants. The India-Japanese automaker has made sure it stands out from the regular Ertiga by upping its premium status both on the inside as well as the inside.

The six-seater premium MPV comes loaded with several standard safety features such as ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) with EBD (Electronic Brake-force Distribution), dual front airbags, HHA (Hill Hold Assist), ESP (Electronic Stability Program), speed warning system, seatbelt reminder for driver and co-driver, front seatbelts with pre-tensioners and force limiters, ISOFIX child mounts, reverse parking sensors and camera.

Maruti Suzuki XL6 Variants Price (ex-showroom) Maruti Suzuki XL6 Zeta MT Rs. 9.79 lakh Maruti Suzuki XL6 Zeta AT Rs. 10.89 lakh Maruti Suzuki XL6 Alpha MT Rs. 10.36 lakh Maruti Suzuki XL6 Alpha AT Rs. 11.46 lakh

Through eco-friendly CNG, Hybrid and electric vehicles, Maruti Suzuki aims to bring down emissions levels and give environment-conscious mobility solutions to the customers according to Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and CEO of MSIL. The launch of the XL6 is part of the same strategy as it gets powered by the 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15 petrol engine with smart hybrid technology.

Maruti Suzuki XL6 Specifications Units Engine 1.5-litre K15 SHVS petrol BSVI Power 104.7 PS at 6,000 rpm Torque 138 Nm at 4,400 rpm Transmission five-speed MT and four-speed AT

It produces a maximum power output of 104.7 PS at 6,000 rpm and 138 Nm of peak torque delivered at 4,400 rpm. The powertrain is BSVI compliant right from the get-go and it does not come as a surprise as the Ertiga received the upgrade treatment just a while ago. It is connected to either a five-speed manual as standard or a four-speed torque converter automatic transmission as an option.

The exterior is the major highlight of the Maruti Suzuki XL6 as it adorns quad-chamber LED headlamps that are newly designed and made sharper, twin horizontal slats connecting the headlamp cluster with black grille inserts and the Suzuki badge sits right in the middle. The redesigned front bumper comprises of skid plates and wider central air inlet with rectangular housing for the fog lamps.

Maruti Suzuki XL6 Dimensions Units (in mm) Length 4,445 mm Width 1,775 mm Height 1,700 mm Wheelbase 2,740 mm Tyre Size 185/65 R15

Other distinctive cosmetic details are integrated slender LED Daytime Running Lights, thick black cladding around the wheel arches, blackened 15-inch alloy wheels, XL6 badge on the tailgate, chrome boot applique and rear skid plate. The six colour choices in which the XL6 is available are Nexa Blue, Auburn Red, Premium Silver, Brave Khaki, Magma Grey and Arctic White.

The interior gets dual-tone black and beige theme, blackened dashboard, darker wooden trim, upmarket silver accents, black leatherette seat upholstery, silver-trimmed steering wheel, latest version of seven-inch SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, automatic climate control, cruise control, multi-info display, etc.

Maruti Suzuki XL6 Images