Maruti Suzuki XL6 Front Design Revealed Completely In New Spyshots

Maruti Suzuki XL6 will be sold through Nexa dealerships and offered only with the 1.5-litre SHVS petrol engine

As we exclusively revealed yesterday with spy pictures, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) will be introducing the XL6 next month and bookings are likely to begin in early August. Based on the Ertiga, it will sit at the top of the range and comes with several cosmetic and interior updates. The Maruti Suzuki XL6 will be retailed through Nexa chain of premium dealerships exclusively in the domestic market.

The undisguised spy pictures indicate the presence of a redesigned front fascia. Firstly, the Maruti Suzuki XL6 gets the signature Nexa Blue colour just as other models sold through there like Ciaz, S-Cross, Baleno and Ignis. The front end features a brand new grille section that aligns well with the restyled headlamps. The sharper headlamp assembly has integrated LED Daytime Running Lights and turn signals in the XL6.

The twin slat horizontal element has the Suzuki badge grafted on to it as well. The bumper portion is revised to accommodate silver skid plates and new rectangular housing for the circular fog lamps. The aggressive black cladding on the wheel arches continues on to the side and rear catapulting the overall muscular stance with blackened alloy wheels and black pillars. The Maruti Suzuki XL6 feels more of an evolution of the second generation Ertiga in terms of design.

The spy shot of the rear shows the existence of Nexa sticker and XL6 badge while the tailgate gets black treatment complementing the rear skid plate. The major change in the interior is the captain seat arrangement for the middle row and the cabin is likely black treated. The more upmarket Maruti Suzuki XL6 has the ability to compete against Mahindra Marazzo and is expected to be priced at around Rs. 12.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki XL6 Specifications Engine 1.5-litre SHVS four-cylinder petrol Power 104.7 PS Torque 138 Nm Transmission Five-Speed Manual/Four-Speed AT

The upcoming six-seater derives power from the regular 1.5-litre K15B smart hybrid four-cylinder petrol engine. It is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 104.7 PS at 6,000 rpm and 138 Nm of peak torque at 4,400 rpm. It is connected to either a five-speed manual as standard or a four-speed torque converter automatic transmission as an option.

The largest carmaker in the country has upgraded the petrol unit to meet BS6 compliance with no change in performance. The engine can already be found under the bonnet of Ciaz and Ertiga, but XL6 is the first to get the more stringent emission upgrade. The interior is expected to gain new features to go in line with the cosmetic updates and it should aid in further differentiating the XL6 from the regular Ertiga.