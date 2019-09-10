Maruti Suzuki XL6 Beats Mahindra Marazzo By Big Margin In August 2019

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 has performed impressively on the sales chart and has left the Mahindra Marazzo trailing behind

Maruti Suzuki recently launched what was their premium take on their already existing MPV in the form of the Maruti Suzuki XL6. Based on the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, the XL6 offers more features, a six-seater layout and more importantly, it is meant to offer a comparatively premium feel as compared to the Ertiga.

As a result, the XL6 ended up going against the Mahindra Marazzo, which too was made to offer a more premium feel in its segment when it comes MPVs. However, as the sales result for August 2019 have come out, they bring with itself the fact that XL6 has not only performed really well in its segment but has also taken out a huge chunk of sales from the Mahindra Marazzo.

Dimensions Maruti suzuki XL6 Mahindra Marazzo Length 4,445 mm 4,585 mm Width 1,775 mm 1,866 mm Height 1,700 mm 1,774 mm Wheelbase 2,740 mm 2,760 mm

During August 2019, the Maruti Suzuki XL6 sold 2,356 units whereas the Mahindra Marazzo managed a sale of only 697 units – that means the XL6 sold over three times than the Marazzo. To give you a perspective, during the same month last year, the Mahindra Marazzo had sold 1762 units.

However, it is important to note that while the Maruti Suzuki XL6 has performed way better than the Marazzo, it is still nowhere close to the car that it is based on – the Ertiga, which last month managed to sell 8391 units.

Specifications Maruti Suzuki XL6 Mahindra Marazzo Engine 1.5 Litre K15 SHVS Petrol Engine 1.5 Litre D15 Diesel Engine Power 104.7 PS 122.7 PS Torque 138 NM 300 NM Transmission 5 Speed MT / 4 Speed AT 6 Speed Manual

When it comes to MPVs in India, then the go-to car for many, if they are looking for a premium experience, is the Toyota Innova Crysta which still offers fantastic value for money. But until last year, it used to be the older Maruti Suzuki Ertiga which ended up being the option for those who want an MPV but did not want to splurge the kind of money the Innova comes at.

Which means, there was a huge gap in this segment in terms of pricing and that is exactly what the Mahindra Marazzo aimed to fill, which is, to offer a premium MPV experience at a comparatively lower price tag.

Price Maruti Suzuki Xl6 Mahindra Marazzo Base MT 9.79 Lakh (Zeta MT Petrol) 13.08 Lakh (M6 MT Diesel) Top MT 10.36 Lakh (Alpha MT Petrol) 14.68 Lakh (M8 MT Diesel)

And while Maruti Suzuki did update their Ertiga, even they decided to go after the same space in this segment as the Marazzo by launching a more premium, six-seater version of the Ertiga which is the XL6. And if the current sales numbers are anything to go by, seems like Maruti Suzuki’s strategy has worked and as a result, has also managed to become a nightmare for the Mahindra Marazzo.

The Mahindra Marazzo currently starts at a price tag of Rs 10.35 lakh and goes all the way to Rs 14.58 lakh for the seven-seater version and Rs 14.76 lakh for the eight-seater version. The Maruti Suzuki XL6, on the other hand, starts at a price tag of Rs 9.79 lakh and top-spec version of it costs Rs 11.46 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).