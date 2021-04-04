Maruti Suzuki XL6 – 5 Things We Love About It (And 5 We Don’t)

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 is currently priced between Rs 9.84 lakh and Rs 11.61 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom), and rivals the Mahindra Marazzo as well as its own sibling, the Maruti Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki launched the XL6 as a premium alternative to its one and only MPV offering in the country – the Ertiga. Based on the seven-seat Ertiga, the six-seat XL6 is retailed through the brand’s premium Nexa dealerships, and the car has managed to create its own niche in the Indian market.

While the XL6 seems like the perfect choice if you’re in for a premium MPV that doesn’t burn a hole in your pocket, there are a few things that point against it. Here is a list of the 5 things we love about the Maruti Suzuki XL6 and the 5 we don’t, take a look –

Good: Premium Styling

The XL6 is based on the Ertiga, but features a host of changes over the latter to make it look more premium, as well as rugged. The large black wheel arches, roof rails and skid plates, all make the XL6 look more butch as compared to the donor car.

The front fascia is completely unique, and features full-LED headlamps with DRLs and fog lamps. Apart from that, the XL6 can be had in a range of unique colours like Nexa Blue, Brave Khaki, Auburn Red, Magma Grey, Premium Silver and Arctic White.

Bad: Same Cabin As Ertiga

While the XL6 features an all-black theme as opposed to the beige cabin of the Ertiga, the dashboard design of the two MPVs is exactly the same. All the knobs and switches, and even the flat-bottom steering wheel have been carried over

Good: Captain Seats

The XL6 features captain chairs in the middle-row, which certainly brings a sense of luxury, especially for the chauffer-driven. This also makes the Maruti Suzuki XL6 the most affordable car in India to be offered with captain seats in the second row.

Bad: Small Wheels

The XL6 rides on the same 15-inch alloy wheels as the Ertiga, and they certainly look too small for a car its size. The tyre size does not go very well with Maruti Suzuki’s efforts to make it look butch, and an upsize could’ve surely helped improve its proportions.

Good: Reliable Powertrain

Powering the XL6 is the same tried and tested 1.5-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine that also performs duties on a range of other Maruti Suzuki cars. The engine puts out 105 PS power and 138 Nm torque, and can be had with a 5-speed manual transmission, or an optional 4-speed torque converter automatic.

Bad: Could Do With More Features

The XL6 comes equipped with Maruti’s SmartPlay Studio infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, automatic climate control, manual height adjustment for the driver’s seat, cruise control, rear air-con vents, and keyless entry with push-button start/stop. However, at this price point some feel-good features like an electric sunroof, an auto-dimming IRVM, auto wipers etc wouldn’t have hurt.

Good: Mileage

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 has an ARAI-claimed fuel efficiency rating of 19.01 kmpl for the manual variants, and 17.99 kmpl for the automatic trims. Considering its size, the claimed mileage is commendable.

Bad: Sub-Par Safety Tech

On the safety front, the XL6 has been equipped with dual frontal airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, rear camera and Electronic Stability Program with Hill-Hold Assist (AT only). However, at this price point, some additional equipment like 6 airbags and a tyre pressure monitoring system should’ve been offered with the car.

Good: Nexa Ownership Experience

While its sibling Ertiga is retailed through Maruti Suzuki Arena dealerships, the XL6 is offered through the premium Nexa outlets. Hence, not only the car-buying experience, but the overall ownership experience is special.

Bad: Price Of Entry-Level Variant

The pricing for the XL6 starts from Rs 9.84 lakh, going all the way up to Rs 11.61 lakh for the top-end trim. It should be noted that the entry-level Ertiga LXi costs Rs 7.69 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom), which basically means that it is over Rs 2 lakh cheaper than the XL6.