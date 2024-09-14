Maruti Suzuki Working On 3 New Electric Cars – All Known Details

Maruti Suzuki is preparing to enter the EV segment with the eVX in early 2025 and is expected to be developing two more zero-emission models

Maruti Suzuki is said to be in the process of developing three new electric vehicles for the local market. The range is expected to consist of an SUV, an MPV and a hatchback with plans to introduce these models over the next two to three years. This move is in line with the company’s strategy to cater to the increasing demand for electric mobility in India.

Let us take an in-depth look into all the known details about these forthcoming offerings:

1. Maruti Suzuki eVX:

Following its debut at the 2023 Auto Expo, the Maruti Suzuki eVX concept underwent significant refinements and was later showcased in an enhanced form in Tokyo. Slated for a market launch in early 2025, the eVX will enter the electric SUV segment, competing against rivals like the Mahindra XUV 400, the forthcoming Hyundai Creta EV, and the newly introduced Tata Curvv EV. Built on a skateboard platform based on Toyota’s 27PL architecture, the eVX is expected to offer a range of around 550 km per charge.

2. Maruti Suzuki YMC MPV:

Maruti Suzuki is said to be working on its first all-electric MPV, codenamed YMC, which is projected to debut in India around 2026. This upcoming MPV will be built on the same platform as the eVX midsize electric SUV and is expected to house a 60 kWh battery pack, similar to the eVX. The YMC will more likely offer a range exceeding 500 km on a full charge.

It could pave the way for a Toyota electric MPV, which could be introduced by late 2026 or 2027. Like the YMC, this Toyota model might also be manufactured in India for export to international markets, marking a significant step forward in the ongoing collaboration between Maruti Suzuki and Toyota. However, official confirmation regarding these plans is yet to be announced.

3. Maruti Suzuki eWX Based EV:

The Suzuki eWX concept, unveiled globally in late 2023 at the Japan Mobility Show, signals Suzuki’s potential move into the mass-market electric vehicle segment. Speculation suggests that this concept could evolve into an affordable electric vehicle tailored for India. Targeting the budget-friendly EV segment, it is expected to rival models like the MG Comet EV and Tata Tiago EV.