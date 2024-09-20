Maruti Suzuki WagonR Waltz Limited Edition Launched At Rs. 5.64 Lakh

The Maruti Suzuki WagonR Waltz Edition is available in LXi, VXi and ZXi variants and it carries a starting price of Rs. 5,64,671 (ex-showroom)

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has today announced the launch of the WagonR Waltz Edition in the domestic market for a starting price tag of Rs. 5,64,671 (ex-showroom). The limited edition enhances the overall appeal of the entry-level tall riding hatchback with exterior enhancements and the addition of new features making it a more compelling offering.

The Maruti Suzuki WagonR Waltz Limited Edition introduces various exterior upgrades including fog lamps, wheel arch claddings, bumper guards, side skirts, and body side mouldings. Additionally, it boasts designer floor mats, interior styling packages, and a chrome finished front grill to further elevate its appearance.

The WagonR Waltz Edition is also equipped with modern tech features such as a touchscreen infotainment system, speakers, a security system and a reverse parking camera. The limited edition is available in LXi, VXi and ZXi variants. The standard five-seater was the most sold model within the brand’s domestic portfolio in FY24 and it continues to draw good volumes.

Since its launch in 1999, the WagonR has established itself as one of India’s most iconic hatchbacks, renowned for its reliability. With over 32.5 lakh buyers, it ranks among the top-selling cars in the nation. The hatchback achieved its first 10 lakh sales by 2012, followed by another 10 lakh milestone by 2017 and reached an impressive 30 lakh sales by 2023.

In the last fiscal year, WagonR commanded a 61 per cent market share in the mid-hatchback segment, a figure that has grown to 64 per cent in the current financial year. It derives power from a 1.0L and a 1.2L petrol engine, paired with either a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT in petrol and it also gets a CNG fuel option.

As for the features, the Maruti Suzuki WagonR gains dual front airbags, anti-lock brakes with electronic brake force distribution, Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and Hill-Hold in AMT. Maruti Suzuki is planning to launch the next generation Dzire next in India and it will be followed by the eVX electric SUV.