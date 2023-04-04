Maruti Suzuki WagonR Scores 1 Star In Latest GNCAP Tests

While the Maruti Suzuki WagonR scored 1 star in the latest round of updated GNCAP crash tests, the Alto K10 secured 2 stars

In the latest round of Global NCAP crash tests, Maruti Suzuki’s entry-level hatchback, the WagonR, scored one star in adult occupant and zero in child occupant protection. The Alto K10 received a new generation last year and it has been awarded two stars for adult occupant protection and zero for child occupant protection tests.

These are the first cars along with the Volkswagen Virtus and Skoda Slavia to be tested under the stricter crash test protocols framed by the safety assessment organisation. The Virtus and Slavia sedans received the full five stars as they passed the tests with flying colours in both adult and child occupant protection classes.

The updated crash test protocols comprise assessments of frontal and side impact protection for all tested models alongside Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and pedestrian protection. The side impact pole protection assessments are also required for vehicles scoring the highest star ratings.

GNCAP concluded that the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 showed a stable structure and marginal to good protection for the adult chest to head in the frontal impact test. In the side impact though, the small hatch showed weak protection to the chest. The WagonR also offered weak chest protection for the driver despite the improvements in the restraint systems compared to the previous version tested.

According to Global NCAP, Maruti Suzuki declined to nominate a Child Restraint System (CRS) for child passengers. The lack of three-point belts in all seats and the lack of standard airbag disabling for a rear-facing CRS in the front seating position are some of the reasons why both WagonR and Alto K10 scored zero stars in child protection. The crash test assessment organisation expects Maruti Suzuki to improve all aspects of safety.

Alejandro Furas, Secretary General of Global NCAP said, “Given that six airbags are becoming a mandatory requirement for new models sold in India, it is particularly worrying for Global NCAP that Maruti Suzuki does not even make this requirement available as a customer option.”