Maruti Suzuki WagonR S-CNG Variant Detailed in Walkaround Video

Here’s a walkaround video of the Maruti Suzuki WagonR S-CNG, shedding some light on what all it comes with and misses out on while being easy on the pocket

Fuel prices are soaring up all high, and it seems like a reduction in the prices is a far-fetched dream now. The only option that consumers now have, to avail themselves affordable transportation while keeping away from public transport, is to opt for a cheaper substitute to petrol and diesel. Well, CNG ticks most boxes right in that sense. And Maruti Suzuki’s WagonR checks even more boxes right. For the aforementioned reason, it is one of the best-selling CNG cars in the country.

But what all does the Maruti Suzuki WagonR’s CNG iteration comes with? To answer this question, we have a detailed walkaround of the car itself. Beginning with the prices first, the WagonR in its CNG avatar is retailed in LXI and LXI Optional trims only, priced at Rs. 5. 70 lakh (ex-showroom Gurugram) and 5.77 lakh (ex-showroom Gurugram), respectively.

The only difference between these trims is that the LXI Optional trim gets passenger airbags, while the LXI doesn’t. In terms of aesthetics, the WagonR CNG looks identical to its petrol counterpart. However, being based on the entry-level trim, it misses out on alloy wheels, body-painted ORVMs and door handles, wheel caps, and fog lamps.

On the inside, it even misses out on a lot of features. Nevertheless, it comes with front power windows, centre locking, power steering, manual controls for AC, seat belt alarm, reverse parking sensors, high-speed alert, and front airbags.

In comparison to the petrol variant, mechanical specifications on the CNG variant differ quite a bit. It uses the same 1.0L 3-pot petrol motor seen on the petrol trims. Sadly, it puts out lower output here, 60 PS and 78 Nm. This motor develops 67 PS and 90 Nm in the petrol-only avatar. Also, the option of factory-fitted CNG is not available with the bigger, more powerful 1.2L motor.

Moreover, the CNG-powered WagonR comes mated to a 5-speed stick shift unit. The option of 5-speed AMT is exclusive to the petrol trim buyers. Talking of fuel efficiency, the ARAI-claimed figure is 32.52 km/kg. With petrol as fuel, the WagonR returns an ARAI-claimed figure of 21.79 kmpl.