Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Sales Up By 52% In Jan 2020 – Details

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R garnered a total of 15,232 units last month as against 10,048 units with 52 per cent YoY growth

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) introduced the third generation Wagon R in the domestic market in January 2019. Building on the success of its predecessor, the tall hatchback posted good sales numbers and helped Maruti Suzuki in registering decent monthly tally every month last year when the volume crisis hit the market so hard.

The largest carmaker in the country completely redesigned the Wagon R and it is built on the fifth generation lightweight Heartect platform. With one year completed since its launch, the sales have continued to be on the up. In January 2020, the Wagon R registered a total of 15,232 units as against 10,048 units during the same month last year.

This resulted in Year-on-Year volume increase of 52 per cent. When compared to the previous month of December 2019, 41 per cent growth was registered as 10,781 units were sold. The Wagon R is priced between Rs. 4.50 lakh and Rs. 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and it reached 50,000 unit sales within four months of its market debut.

The five-seater is powered by BSVI compliant 1.2-litre petrol and 1.0-litre petrol engines and both are mated to either a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT transmission. Under the Mission Green Million strategy, Maruti Suzuki has recently been expanding its S-CNG lineup and the Wagon R as well as Ertiga gained BSVI compliance.

Sold in LXi and LXi (O) variants, the 2020 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R S-CNG costs Rs. 5.25 lakh and Rs. 5.32 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi) respectively. It is claimed to return 32.52 km/kg fuel economy and features a 60 litre tank for longer range.

The S-Presso S-CNG version was also displayed at the 2020 Auto Expo and it could be launched in the coming months. Just as the Wagon R, the S-Presso micro SUV is doing a handy job in sales for Maruti Suzuki and its volume numbers have crossed more than 40,000 since going on sale in late 2019. It will have a rival in the form of Tata Hornbill towards the later stages of this year.