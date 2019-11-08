Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Sales Up By 35%, Thanks To New-Gen Model

Wagon R sees a growth in sales in October 2019, while its rivals Tiago and Santro witness a downfall

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R has seen a YoY sales growth by 35% in October 2019, credits to the third generation of the hatchback that was launched at the beginning of this year. Maruti Suzuki managed to sell a total of 14,359 units of the car last month, as compared to the 10,655 units the brand dispatched in October 2018.

The Wagon R was the sixth top selling car in the month of October 2019, and outsold all its direct competitors, including the Hyundai Santro and the Tata Tiago. Hyundai could only sell 5,855 units of its compact hatchback, while Tata registered a total sale of 5,460 units of the Tiago in the same month.

The Santro saw a YoY decline in sales by 31%, while the Tiago followed with a YoY decline of 28%. This could possibly be a result of the new-gen Wagon R capturing their market. The Wagon R was Maruti Suzuki’s fourth-best selling hatchback last month, only behind the Swift, Alto and the Baleno.

The third-gen Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is based on the manufacturer’s Heartect platform, just like the Baleno, Ignis and the Swift, and is available with either a 998 cc three-cylinder, or a 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, along with a CNG option for the former.

The 1.0-litre engine is rated at 68 HP/90 Nm while the 1.2-litre unit makes a max power of 82 HP, and 113 Nm peak torque. The car comes with a 5-speed manual transmission as standard, but an AMT is optional with both the engines.

In terms of features, the car gets a touchscreen infotainment system integrated with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, steering mounted audio and Bluetooth controls, electrically adjustable ORVMs and fog lamps.

The car does not lack on the safety front either, and gets a driver airbag, ABS with EBD, front seatbelt reminder, high speed alert system and rear parking sensors as standard across the range.

Maruti Suzuki retails the Wagon R at a starting price of Rs 4.34 lakh (ex-showrom), which goes up to Rs 5.91 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price point, it also receives some form of competition from its own siblings, the Celerio and Ignis.