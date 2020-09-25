Maruti Suzuki Wagon R S-CNG Reaches 3 Lakh Sales Milestone

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R S-CNG has achieved the three lakh sales feat in around a decade of its launch, making it the most preferred in its segment

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has today announced in a statement that the CNG version of the Wagon R hatchback has reached a new sales milestone of three lakh units. This makes the factory-fitted CNG model of the largest carmaker in the country the most successful in its segment over the years. The Wagon R has played a significant role in the brand gaining volumes for more than two decades.

Along with the Alto, the tall hatch has an undeniable presence in Maruti Suzuki’s automotive history as its latest iteration went on sale in January 2019. The third generation Wagon R received the biggest upgrades the five-seater did not see in its previous iterations, as the Indo-Japanese manufacturer moved it to the lightweight fifth-gen Heartect platform besides a host of exterior and interior revisions.

Resultantly, its practicality and drivability factors have been improved by a big margin while the signature frugality is kept in tact. Maruti Suzuki says the Wagon R has been a “repeat by for over 24% of its customers”. Speaking on the occasion, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said:

“The milestone of 3 Lakh sales of WagonR S-CNG is yet another testament to the immense faith bestowed on us by our loyal customers. Maruti Suzuki has persistently strived to offer sustainable mobility options to its customers”

It took four years for the CNG-spec Wagon R to reach one lakh sales since its debut in 2010. However, the next one lakh customers came in a period of just three years as similar to the next one lakh to reach a cumulative total of three lakhs currently. The latest Wagon R is offered in 1.0-litre petrol and 1.2-litre petrol engines with five-speed manual and five-speed AMT transmission choices.

It comes with a host of safety features such as driver side airbag, Anti-lock Braking System, Electronic Brake-force Distribution, front seatbelt reminder, high speed warning system, reverse parking sensors and so on. The Wagon R S-CNG BS6 variant uses electronically controlled intelligent injection system to deliver good performance and reduce emission levels.

The Wagon R S-CNG boasts of an auto fuel changeover switch and is claimed to deliver class-best fuel economy of 33.54 km/kg. The S-CNG vehicle range is said to be in line with Indian government’s vision of reducing oil import and enhancing the share of natural gas in the energy basket from 6.2 per cent to 15 per cent by the end of this decade.