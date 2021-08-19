Maruti Suzuki Wagon-R Mystery Test Mule Spotted – 1.2L CNG?

Maruti Suzuki is likely planning to introduce a 1.2-litre CNG powerplant option to the Wagon-R range, which is expected to launch soon

Maruti Suzuki has been testing a new variant of the Wagon-R in India, and we recently came across a test mule of the same on the streets of Gurugram. The vehicle was wearing emissions testing equipment, hinting at a new powertrain option. We believe this could be the 1.2L CNG version of the hatchback, which could launch in India in the coming months.

Currently, the Wagon-R is available with two engine options – a 1.0-litre petrol unit (68 PS/90 Nm) and a 1.2-litre petrol unit (83 PS/113 Nm). The smaller engine already has the option for a factory-fitted CNG kit (59 PS/78 Nm). Adding a more powerful CNG option to the Wagon-R range would be a smart option, as it would improve the drivability of the vehicle by a significant margin.

It should also be noted that Maruti Suzuki is readying a 1.2-litre CNG powerplant for the Swift and Dzire, and it would be smart to employ the same engine on other models. The new powerplant will reportedly generate 71 PS and 95 Nm when running on CNG (83 PS/113 Nm when running on petrol). A 5-speed manual will likely be the only transmission on offer here.

We’re not sure which trim level(s) would get the 1.2L CNG powerplant, but the VXi and VXi (O) trims seem to be the most likely options. The features on offer on the VXi grade include all-power windows, manual AC, keyless entry, power-operated ORVMs, 14-inch steel wheels, single front airbag (driver), etc. VXI (O) gets dual front airbags, which is a better option in terms of safety.

Apart from the CNG kit, we don’t expect any changes to the vehicle. With the rising cost of petrol in India, the demand for CNG-powered vehicles is steadily increasing in our market. A significant chunk of Maruti Suzuki’s sales is brought in by its S-CNG line-up, and the Indo-Japanese carmaker is planning to expand the range further soon.

Currently, Maruti Suzuki Wagon-R is priced from Rs. 4.80 lakh to Rs. 6.33 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The new 1.2L CNG version will likely be priced close to the top-spec ZXi trim, or perhaps slightly higher. Upon launch, its closest competitors will include Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG and the upcoming Maruti Swift CNG.