Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV Will Be Accepted By Fleet Operators, Says RC Bhargava

Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch the electric version of the Wagon R tall hatchback sometime next year in India

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has confirmed developing an all-electric version of the Wagon R, as RC Bhargava shed the light on the matter in a recent interview. He believes that it will cater to the requirements of the taxi aggregators. The acceptance from customers will make or break any electric mobility strategy in India.

He says factors like “affordability, ease of ownership, battery technology” will decide the fate of eco-friendly vehicles in the near future. He earlier hinted that the Wagon R EV may not be launched for private buyers at least initially.

Currently, the country is slowly on its path of recovery from the dire social and economic conditions and the sudden switch to electric mobility solutions won’t be realistic. Moreover, the issues such as range anxiety, lack of charging infrastructure and mentality of the customers have to be taken into account. Maruti Suzuki is planning to roll out more CNG cars in the near future.

The CNG fuel is considered as the immediate alternative for fossil fuels with less emissions. Maruti Suzuki has embarked on rolling out one million green vehicles over the next two years as CNG, hybrid and mild-hybrid systems will play an integral role in the tally. It is no secret that Maruti Suzuki has been testing the JDM-spec wagon R with an electric powertrain.

However, no concrete details regarding its technical specifications are known yet. The electric version of the Wagon R is expected to get a SmartPlay Studio seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, multi-functional steering wheel with mounted controls, automatic air conditioning, digital instrument cluster and so on.

It may also get brake energy recovery system for charging the battery and aid in acceleration. Several reports indicate that the zero-emission Wagon R could have a real world electric range of around 130 km on a single charge while DC fast charging option could also be offered. We can expect the Wagon R EV to reach showrooms across the country sometime next year.