Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Was The Most Sold SUV In August 2021

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza posted 12,906 units in August 2021 as against 6,903 units during the same period in 2020 with 87 per cent growth

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) garnered a cumulative domestic tally of 92,521 units in the month of August 2021 as against 1,03,918 units during the same period last year with a YoY negative growth of 11 per cent. Compared to the previous month of July 2021 with 1,23,675 units, an MoM sales decline of 25 per cent was recorded.

The Baleno premium hatchback finished on top of the sales charts last month ahead of the affordable Alto while the Vitara Brezza slotted in at the third position. The sub-four-metre SUV was the most sold SUV in the country in August 2021 as 12,906 units were registered against 6,903 units during the corresponding period in 2020 with a massive YoY sales surge of 87 per cent.

The compact SUV had the second-highest YoY growth in the top ten table following the Nexon but its total sales were higher by 2,900 units compared to its main rival and nearly 4,500 units clear of the Hyundai Venue. Currently, the Vitara Brezza is sold across LXi, VXi, ZXi and ZXi Plus trims with a price range between Rs. 7.51 lakh and Rs. 11.41 lakh (ex-showroom).

Earlier this year, the sales of the Vitara Brezza crossed six lakh units domestically and ever since its debut back in early 2016, it has been a strong performance in the highly competitive segment. The five-seater derives power from a 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15B mild-hybrid petrol engine churning out a maximum power output of 104.7 PS and 138 Nm of peak torque.

It is linked with a five-speed manual or a four-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The features list of the Vitara Brezza comprises LED Daytime Running Lights, 16-inch precision cut alloy wheels, dual-tone colour schemes, a seven-inch SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, steering mounted controls and so on.

The Indo-Japanese manufacturer is expected to introduce the CNG-spec Vitara Brezza in the coming months and a leaked document indicates that it will generate 68 kW (around 92.45 PS) at 6,000 rpm and 122 Nm at 4,400 rpm and will be coupled with a five-speed manual transmission only, and it could be offered in limited variants.