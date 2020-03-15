Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza will be offered with SHVS equipped 1.5-litre petrol engine in the manual version as well soon

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) introduced the facelifted Vitara Brezza at the 2020 Auto Expo last month. This has been the first major upgrade from the largest carmaker in the country since the compact SUV went on sale in early 2016. The Vitara Brezza has been dominating the sales charts for four years and it became an instant hit for the Indo-Japanese manufacturer.

The five-seater used to average more than 10,000 units on consistent basis but the arrival of Hyundai Venue midway through last year has troubled its volumes for sure. The Venue is offered in three engine choices along with segment-best packed equipment list, all of which are topped off by the presence of Blue Link connectivity based features.

Last year, the Venue had beaten Vitara Brezza in monthly sales for quite a few months – a feat that could not be replicated by other sub-four-metre SUVs. However, the arrival of the facelifted model could turn things in its favour again. The 2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza gets a new grille, sharper projector headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lights, updated bumper and fog lamp housing.

Moreover, there is a new set of alloy wheels and subtle tweaks at the rear. The basic boxy silhouette of the Vitara Brezza remains identical as before while the interior features the latest touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, besides some cloud-based functions. The major upgrade in the facelift is the arrival of new 1.5-litre SHVS petrol engine.

The K-series four-cylinder unit is currently offered with a standard five-speed manual transmission or an optional four-speed automatic torque converter unit. Only the latter comes with the SHVS mild-hybrid feature though and it will change soon as the manual variants will also gain the SHVS system.

This has confirmed by a leaked document attached above and it says the 1,462 cc petrol engine making 77 kW (103.2 hp) at 6,000 rpm and electric motor with 1.768 kW (2.37 hp) at 2,400 rpm are part of the system as they work in tandem to assist torque boost and improve efficiency. It will likely be offered in LXi, VXi, ZXi and ZXi+ variants.

As for dimensions, they continue to remain at 3,995 in length, 1,790 mm in width and stands 1,640 mm tall with a wheelbase length of 2,500 mm and 1,600 kg gross weight.