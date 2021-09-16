Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Sales Up By 87% In August 2021

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza emerged as the best-selling SUV in the Indian market in the month of August 2021

The sub-compact SUV space continues to grow and has become one of the hottest segments in the Indian automobile industry in recent times. While the segment now consists of over 8 offerings from different manufacturers, it’s the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza that emerged on top in August 2021 sales.

Maruti Suzuki managed to sell 12,906 units of the Vitara Brezza last month, which not only helped it retain the top spot in the sub-4m SUV sales for the month, but the car also went on to become the best-selling SUV in the country.

The Japanese carmaker had only sold 6,903 units of the sub-compact SUV in the same month last year, which means that it has recorded a year-on-year growth of 87 per cent. The Vitara Brezza was also the overall third best-selling car in the Indian market in August 2021, just behind its siblings Baleno and Alto.

Powering the Vitara Brezza is a 1.5-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine that puts out 105 PS of maximum power, along with 138 Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties are taken care of by a 5-speed manual gearbox, along with a 4-speed torque converter automatic which also adds mild-hybrid tech.

The features on offer with the sub-4m SUV include LED projector headlamps with DRLs, LED tail lamps, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, electrically foldable and adjustable ORVMs, an auto-dimming IRVM, rain-sensing wipers, height-adjustable driver’s seat and so on.

On the safety front, the car comes equipped with dual frontal airbags, ABS with EBD, Hill Hold Assist, a reverse parking camera, a high-speed alert system, and front seatbelt reminder. As of now, Maruti Suzuki retails the Vitara Brezza at a base price of Rs 7.51 lakh, which goes all the way up to Rs 11.19 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end trim.

The Vitara Brezza currently puts up against the likes of the Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Bolero Neo, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger as well as the Toyota Urban Cruiser.