Maruti Suzuki Unveils Plans For Bharat Mobility Expo, e Vitara To Take Centre Stage

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has unveiled its ambitious vision for electric mobility under the banner ‘e For Me.’ This initiative goes beyond traditional approaches by encompassing an integrated ecosystem of electric vehicles, innovative technologies and a widespread charging network.

At the heart of ‘e For Me’ is a dual-pronged strategy focused on electric products and a support ecosystem. The electric journey for Maruti Suzuki begins with the introduction of the e Vitara, the largest carmaker in the country’s first born electric SUV. The company says it is committed to building an extensive electric vehicle ecosystem to simplify ownership and encourage widespread adoption of EVs.

The Bharat Mobility Global Auto Show 2025 will host the domestic unveiling of the e Vitara, described as a “Made-in-India-for-the-World” SUV. Spanning a massive 3,300 m² pavilion in Hall No. 5 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, Maruti Suzuki’s show floor will also comprise lifestyle concept vehicles and models from its local range like the Dzire, Swift, Invicto, Jimny, Fronx, Grand Vitara and Brezza.

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara will take on midsize electric SUVs like the Tata Curvv, the newly launched Mahindra BE 6, the forthcoming Hyundai Creta EV and e Vitara’s own Toyota sibling, the Toyota Urban Cruiser EV. It will be equipped with LFP battery cells supplied by BYD and will be sold in both single and dual-motor configurations.

It will feature 49 kWh and 61 kWh battery options with the larger battery expected to offer a range of well over 500 km. The production of the e Vitara for the Indian and global markets is set at SMC’s facility in Gujarat. The features list will comprise a large touchscreen infotainment system, a head-up display and a digital instrument console.

Other highlights are six airbags as standard, a flat bottom steering wheel with mounted controls, a two-tone interior finish, ADAS and more. MSIL’s EV ecosystem will feature home charging solutions and an extensive network of fast chargers at Maruti Suzuki dealerships and service centres.