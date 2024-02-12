Maruti Suzuki Tour Range Achieves 5 Lakh Sales Milestone

Maruti Suzuki Tour range caters to a wide range of commercial applications and it comprises the Tour H1, Tour H3, Tour S, Tour M and Tour V

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has today announced that its expansive Tour range has achieved a new milestone of five lakh unit sales in the domestic market. The Tour series appeals to a wide range of commercial applications by providing growth opportunities to individuals and businesses, mainly in the taxi segment.

The Maruti Suzuki Tour range has played a crucial role in catering to applications within the commercial vehicle sector, spanning from travel and tourism to app aggregators and employee transportation. With its diverse portfolio of vehicles, it offers enhanced operational efficiency by delivering high fuel efficiency, good reliability and low maintenance.

Commenting on the success of the Tour range and new sales achievement, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Our TOUR range has become a part of several entrepreneurial aspirations, acting as a trusted partner on their road to success. Maruti Suzuki understands the critical importance of minimizing downtime for businesses, and the TOUR Range has consistently delivered on this promise, ensuring uninterrupted operations for its users.”

In addition to their versatility, vehicles in the Tour range are equipped with essential features to ensure compliance with government regulations. Furthermore, the option of a CNG powertrain reduces running costs and minimises carbon emissions. The Maruti Suzuki Tour range comprises Tour H1, Tour H3, Tour S, Tour M and Tour V.

The Tour H1 is based on the latest Alto K10 entry-level hatchback while the Tour H3 is based on the Wagon R tall riding hatchback. The Tour S is based on the same platform as the country’s best-selling sedan, the Dzire. Meanwhile, the Tour M is based on the Ertiga MPV and the Tour S on the Eeco van’s platform and both these vehicles are top-sellers in their respective segments.

The Tour range is easily accessible through the Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance program offering a convenient pathway for aspiring taxi owners to acquire it at low-interest rates. With separate and flexible financing options, prospective buyers can tailor their loan amount and down payment to their specific requirements with the support of various financing alliances.