Maruti Suzuki Tops UV Sales Chart In October 2021 – Beats Hyundai, Mahindra, Kia

Maruti Suzuki currently offers four Utility Vehicles in the Indian market, namely Ertiga, XL6, Vitara Brezza and S-Cross

Maruti Suzuki has been the undisputed king of the Indian passenger vehicle industry for as long as we can remember, and the carmaker remained untouched in October 2021 as well. The Japanese carmaker emerged as not only the best-selling carmaker in the country last month, but its UV sales were enough to beat Hyundai, the second top-selling manufacturer.

As of now, Maruti Suzuki has a total of four utility vehicles in its portfolio, namely Ertiga, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza and the XL6 – 12,923, 1,524, 8,032 and 4,602 units of which were sold in the country in October this year respectively. The total adds up to 27,081, which is much more than Hyundai’s total sales of 18,483 units for the same month.

That said, Maruti Suzuki currently offers the same engine with all four of its UVs. The engine in the talk is a 1.5-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine that belts out 105 PS of maximum power along with 138 Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed MT, as well as a 4-speed torque converter AT with SHVS mild-hybrid tech.

Talking about their prices, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is currently priced from 7.96 lakh, going all the way up to Rs 10.69 lakh for the top-end automatic trim, while its six-seat sibling XL6 is priced between Rs 9.98 lakh and Rs 11.86 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is retailed at a base price of Rs 7.61 lakh, going up to Rs 11.19 lakh, while the S-Cross is currently the brand’s flagship offering in India, with a starting price of Rs 8.59 lakh that goes up to Rs 12.56 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki was also recently in news for officially commencing the bookings of the much-anticipated new-gen Celerio, which is expected to be launched in the country later this month. The upcoming next-gen Celerio can be booked for a token amount of Rs 11,000.