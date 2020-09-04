Maruti Suzuki Tops UV Sales Chart Again, Beats Hyundai & Mahindra

Maruti Suzuki has regained its position as the biggest UV manufacturer in India in the month of August 2020, with over 30,000 units sold

Maruti Suzuki has continued to be the best-selling car manufacturer in the Indian market for years now, and the continual introduction of new offerings from time to time means that there’s no stopping the Indo-Japanese manufacturer. Apart from being the top-selling manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki also finished on top of the UV sales charts in August 2020, beating other leading UV makers like Hyundai and Mahindra.

In total, Maruti Suzuki managed to sell 20,578 Utility Vehicles last month, with the Ertiga being the best-selling offering in this specific list. Maruti Suzuki managed to sell 9,302 units of the MPV.

In the same month, 6,903 Vitara Brezzas, were shipped to Indian buyers, and while demand for the sub-4m SUV has taken a hit since Maruti Suzuki parted ways with diesel powertrains, the Vitara Brezza still manages to outperform almost all other cars in the segment.

Manufacturer Model August 2020 sales Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 9,302 Vitara Brezza 6,903 S-Cross 2,527 XL6 1,846 Total 20,578 Hyundai Creta 11,758 Venue 8,267 Tucson 139 Total 20,164 Mahindra Bolero 5,487 Scorpio 3,327 XUV300 2,990 XUV500 919 Marazzo 635 Alturas G4 1 Total 13,359

The S-Cross was recently launched with a new BS6-compliant 1.5-litre petrol engine, and its demand looks to be much better than before. As a matter of fact, the S-Cross had a 279 per cent positive YoY growth in terms of monthly sales, since Maruti Suzuki had only sold 666 units of the crossover in August last year. Apart from that, Maruti Suzuki sold 1,846 units of the XL6 premium six-seat MPV.

As compared to Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai managed to sell a total of 20,164 Utility Vehicles in the aforementioned period, while Mahindra sold 13,359 UVs. The Korean carmaker currently has three utility vehicles in its line-up, namely Creta, Venue as well as the Tucson, of which the manufacturer managed to sell 11,758, 8,267 and 139 units in the month of August 2020 respectively.

Mahindra’s UV line-up consists of Bolero, Scorpio, XUV300, XUV500, Marazzo as well as the flagship seven-seat Alturas G4 premium SUV, and the cars recorded a total sale of 5,487, 3,327, 2,990, 919, 635 and 1 respectively.