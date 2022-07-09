Maruti Suzuki To Soon Bring Strong Hybrid Technology To All Its Models

Maruti’s upcoming midsize SUV will be the first strong-hybrid offering in the brand’s portfolio

While Toyota recently revealed the new Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyrbid Strong-hybrid SUV in India a few days ago, Maruti Suzuki is now all set to launch its version of this hybrid SUV in the country. Once launched, this new SUV will lock its horns with the rivals like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, and the Skoda Kushaq.

Having said this, the Indian carmaker recently shared its plans to switch to cleaner powertrain options in the next five to seven years. The brand is also considering shifting to strong-hybrid engines for all its offerings to avoid pure petrol cars. Here are all the details about the upcoming Maruti Suzuki hybrid cars in India.

For starters, Maruti Suzuki is currently utilising mild-hybrid tech in many of its cars like the Ertiga, XL6, Ciaz, and the new 2022 Brezza compact SUV. This mild-hybrid powertrain assists in mild torque delivery in start-stop traffic and also takes care of the idle start-stop function. This mild-hybrid setup will be one of the two powertrain options to be offered with Maruti’s upcoming midsize SUV.

The Indian carmaker is also offering multiple models in its CNG portfolio and will also be working on bio-CNG compliant engines for smaller, more affordable models. The brand’s first strong-hybrid SUV will feature the same 1.5L powertrain that is also offered with the Toyota Hyryder.

With a total combined power output of 115 hp, this engine has enough power to offer impressive performance and comes mated to an e-CVT transmission that channels power to the front seats. Going ahead, we might see Maruti using the same setup to power cars like the XL6, Ertiga, and the 2022 Brezza. Needless to say, all these cars will continue to be offered with mild-hybrid tech to keep the price competitive.

Maruti will be launching its new hybrid SUV on July 20 and is expected to price it in the Rs 10-20 lakh price bracket. The brand will now be focusing on introducing cleaner and more fuel-efficient powertrain options in its upcoming models for India.