Maruti Suzuki To Set Up 25,000 Charging Points Ahead Of eVX Launch

Maruti Suzuki is planning to launch its first electric vehicle in India in early 2025, most likely at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo. Based on the eVX concept, the midsize e-SUV will be a five-seater and it will compete with the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV, Mahindra XUV 400, Tata Nexon EV and Curvv EV, recently launched MG Windsor EV and others.

We recently showed you pictures of the Nexa dealerships preparing to welcome the all-new model as the chargers are being established at these premium retail facilities. The largest car producer in the country is expected to set up nearly 25,000 charging points ahead of the production-spec eVX’s market debut as it will utilise its vast network across the country.

The Indo-Japanese manufacturer is also convening with energy-based companies to develop a fully-fledged charging ecosystem. The brand appears to be gearing up to sell 3,000 units of the eVX in the first three months and it is already clear that the zero-emission vehicle will be rolled out of the company’s production facility in Gujarat.

The Maruti Suzuki eVX will feature sharp-looking LED headlamps and tail lamps, accentuated by unique LED Daytime Running Lights. Its rear will be distinguished by a horizontal LED light bar linking the tail lamps, with twin lighting signatures running parallel. The eVX will also sport V-shaped multi-spoke alloy wheels, and the rear door handles will be neatly integrated into the pillars.

The vehicle will come packed with features including a large touchscreen infotainment system, drive modes, and a digital instrument cluster. It will also offer automatic climate control, a wireless charger, and a heads-up display (HUD). Additional highlights are a new two-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel, ventilated and powered front seats, push-button start/stop, a panoramic sunroof, and Level 2 ADAS technology.

Maruti Suzuki is working towards bringing in a number of new EVs over the next few years. The eVX will give rise to a Toyota sibling as well and it will be exported to several global markets. Both SUVs will likely be equipped with a 60 kWh battery pack, capable of a driving range of over 550 km and expect the prices to start around Rs. 16 lakh (ex-showroom).

