Maruti Suzuki To Produce First Electric Vehicle By 2025 – Details

Maruti Suzuki YY8 midsize electric SUV will more likely be rolled out in 2025 with two battery configurations and a range of up to 500 km

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has been making moves to establish its new production facility in Kharkhoda, Haryana with a huge investment and the plant spans around 900 acres. The Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana, Dushyant Chautala, told in a public meeting that Maruti Suzuki will commence manufacturing its first vehicle in Kharkhoda by the middle of this decade.

Suzuki will utilise 100 acres to roll out motorcycles while MSIL will produce electric vehicles on the remaining 800 acres. In response to the law for reserving employment to the youth of Haryana in the private sector, they will be enrolled in 75 per cent of the available jobs. About 11,000 youth will get employment in MSIL’s base while the motorcycle space will involve about 3,000 employees.

The Indo-Japanese manufacturer will invest more than Rs. 11,000 crore in the first phase on its new base in Haryana and it will be able to roll out 2.5 lakh units per annum. SMC (Suzuki Motor Corporation) announced a big investment of Rs. 10,445 crore for locally producing EVs and batteries in the state of Gujarat recently.

About Rs. 7,300 crore has been allotted for setting up a new battery production factory. The first electric vehicle is expected to be a midsize SUV developed for the Indian as well as international markets. It is being brought about in collaboration with Toyota and the Japanese brand penned down a deal with the Karnataka government for producing EV parts and other components.

The five-seater is internally codenamed YY8 and it will likely be offered in two battery configurations upon arrival. It will have bigger proportions than the Hyundai Creta and could aim at a price tag of around Rs. 13-15 lakh (ex-showroom). In such way, it could have similar dimensions as the MG ZS EV while carrying the price tag of the entry-level Tata Nexon EV.

Underpinned by Toyota’s 27PL skateboard platform, the optimal battery packaging and flat floor could avail a spacious cabin alongside an aggressive design with wheels pushed to the edges.